Researchers find a way to use Face ID while wearing a coronavirus mask – BGR

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC now recommends that people put on a mask or face covering when they go outside.

This has made it difficult, if not impossible, for users to unlock Face ID and access their iPhones.

Researchers have recently discovered an imperfect solution to this problem.

When Apple abandoned Touch ID for Face ID with the introduction of the iPhone X, not everyone fully agreed. Touch ID, after all, was incredibly fast and reliable. As a result, the idea that Apple would replace it with facial recognition technology that was seemingly brought from the future seemed, at best, a risky move.

However, in reality, the implementation of Face ID was largely smooth. In fact, it can be argued that Face ID has long been the most trusted facial recognition software on the market. That said, the recent coronavirus outbreak has made using Face ID a bit tricky given that many people now put on masks when they go out.

Remember, last week, the CDC issued a new recommendation that advises people to use "face cloth in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain."

All that said, is there a way to use Face ID effectively while safely covering your face with a mask? The answer is complicated. After all, the built-in security in Face ID is so robust that the software is designed to remove masks and any other type of facial coverage that would otherwise be used to trick the software. In fact, even trying to register a new look with Face ID while wearing a mask will simply generate a "Face Blockage,quot; message. Soon

So is there any way to avoid this?

It turns out yes.

The Wall Street Journal reports that security researchers recently discovered a way to make Face ID recognize a face that partially wears a mask. Apple notes that "Face ID is designed to work with your eyes, nose, and mouth visible," but apparently it is enough if those features are partially visible.

(The) researcher folded a mask in half and covered only half of his mouth and nose during the process. After that, he put the mask on his face and was able to unlock the phone. Apple's "alternative look,quot;, which could be you with different glasses, or even a relative or spouse whom you want to be able to access your phone, could also be used to inscribe your face with this trick.

The video and instructions from the researchers showing their COVID-19 Face ID strategy can be viewed here. And while it may work, it is not always effective, it is not the best idea since if you want to unlock your phone you will have to put your hand on your face and partially remove the mask. And as I'm sure you already know, touching your face is not advisable in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.

Altogether this is an imperfect solution, but if you want to try setting up an alternative look in Face ID, you can do so by going to Settings,gt; Face ID and access code,gt; Set an alternative appearance.

Image Source: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock