Various media reported that the rapper, Chynna Rogers, passed away suddenly two days ago at the age of 25. At that time, his death was not revealed. Page Six discovered today that the rising star succumbed to an accidental overdose.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health explained in a statement that he died of an overdose. Authorities discovered her at her home Wednesday night.

While the cause of death was never mentioned initially, fans suspected it may have been drug related. In the past, Rogers has been very honest about her fight against substance abuse, including in her 2016 mixtape, Ninety.

During a conversation with Vibe in 2018, she stated that she did not want to be a "statistic,quot;, nor did she want to glamorize drugs. The reason for his outspokenness regarding substance abuse, the young rapper claimed, was that he wanted to show others that someone else was also drug dealing.

Following the news of his death, many of his contemporaries yelled at him on Instagram and Twitter, including A $ AP Mob bandmates. A $ AP Rocky paid tribute to Rogers, as did Kehlani and Lil Debbie.

Roger's career began when she was discovered at the age of 14 in an amusement park. A $ AP Rocky later invited her to join his hip-hop group after chatting on Twitter.

Leaving its origin story aside, the hip-hop world has seen the loss of several of its stars in recent years, including Lexii Alija, who also died of a drug overdose. He died on the first day of 2020 at age 21. Mac Miller, who dated Ariana Grande before she separated and moved to Pete Davidson, passed away in September 2018.

Many experts have wondered how the economic shutdown would affect the opiate crisis. Americans know that the government shut down almost all non-essential services to help thwart the spread of COVID-19, however, with people out of work, they are at increased risk for substance abuse.



