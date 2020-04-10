Rep. Schiff, California Senators presents a bipartisan plan to examine the response to the US coronavirus. USA – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info SF) – Representative Adam Schiff and Senators Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris presented a plan to establish a bipartisan commission to fully examine the response of the US government. USA To the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission will conduct a "rigorous and comprehensive review,quot; of how the country, in Congress and elsewhere, handled the pandemic and will make recommendations on how it can improve, Schiff's office said.

Schiff (D-CA) introduced the legislation in the House on Friday and Feinstein and Harris (both D-CA) said they plan to introduce supplemental legislation in the Senate.

The commission will have 10 members with the same partisan balance as the 9/11 commissioners who examined the government's response after that disaster. Members will have different backgrounds in relevant fields, such as public health, epidemiology, emergency preparedness, armed services, and intelligence.

The commission will provide the President, Congress, and the American people with a full report of the facts of the coronavirus outbreak, including data on how federal, state, and local governments responded to the crisis.

The commission will not be established until February 2021.

"After Pearl Harbor, September 11, and other momentous events in the history of the United States, independent bipartisan commissions have been established to provide full accounting of what happened, what we did right and wrong, and what we can do. to better protect the country in the future, "said Representative Schiff. “And while we are still at an early stage in this crisis, more than sixteen thousand Americans have died so far. Clearly, a thorough and authoritative review will be required, not as a political exercise to blame, but to learn from our mistakes to prevent history from repeating itself tragically.

Feinstein said the global pandemic showed how "poorly prepared and slow,quot; the United States was to respond to a major outbreak. "And that lack of preparation put lives at risk," said Feinstein. "We were unable to expedite testing, we did not have enough safety equipment for doctors and nurses, and we lacked some kind of consistent federal guidelines for states and cities."

She said the Commission-style panel, similar to the time immediately after September 11, was necessary to correct those errors in the future.

“Keeping residents safe in dangerous times is a fundamental responsibility of the government. However, the past two months have made it clear that the federal government was not prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, much less at the same time, "said Harris." I am proud to help introduce this bill. Because we must carefully document government actions and mistakes to correct them as we prepare and respond to future crises.