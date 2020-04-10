Renault suspended most of its British F1 racing team due to coronavirus

"We must use every measure at our disposal to overcome this prolonged period of uncertainty and inactivity to the best of our ability," says the team's managing director.







Renault has suspended most of its Britain-based F1 racing team until the end of May.

The team, based in Enstone, Oxfordshire, is applying for the government leave plan and plans to top up the money so that all staff members receive at least 80% of their wages.

A Renault statement said: "Starting April 1, the vast majority of Enstone staff will be fully closed (licensed) until May 31. This will be reviewed depending on the development of the situation.

Esteban Ocon wearing a protective mask before the postponed Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne

"It was also agreed to recharge the amount allocated by the government to guarantee a minimum of 80% of the real salary for all team members. The salaries of active personnel, including management, will be reduced in the same proportions."

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo competing in the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix

Renault Sport Racing Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul said: “The very difficult human and health circumstances we are experiencing and the strict closure in France and England, as well as in most of the countries organizing the Grand Prix, still do not allow us measure The impact on our sport.

"Therefore, we must use every measure at our disposal to overcome this prolonged period of uncertainty and inactivity to the best of our ability, while protecting all the equipment we have built in the past four years."

Ocon, left, joined Renault in August 2019 to partner with Ricciardo

Renault, whose F1 drivers are Australian Daniel Ricciardo and French Esteban Ocon, said it would increase the amount allocated by the government to guarantee a minimum of 80% of real wages for all team members.

Three other Great Britain-based teams, McLaren, Williams and Racing Point, have already announced that they are suspending staff and drivers are also receiving pay cuts.

The move comes as the F1 world is engulfed in a crisis caused by the pandemic, which has seen the first nine 2020 Grand Prix canceled.