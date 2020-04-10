Remote learning is nothing new for Outback families

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.
When I was 13 years old, my father, my brother and I made the long journey from Melbourne to visit my aunt Pat and her family in the Northern Territory. We traveled by car and by train, which allowed us to really understand the size of Australia. And yet, nothing prepared me for the vastness of the cattle station where my aunt and her family lived.
At about a million and a quarter acres, his farm was larger than Rhode Island. They were a three-hour drive from the nearest town and a seven-hour drive from Darwin, the nearest major city.
Pat raised eight children on the station. Their education, from kindergarten to high school, was done remotely, first by correspondence with a school in Adelaide, and then by two-way radio when the Air School became available to them.
(The New York Times wrote a story about these kinds of schools in the Northern Territory in 1997, long after Pat's youngest son graduated.)
I thought of Pat this week when my own son's school sent an email detailing the distance learning plans for the second quarter, starting next week, as part of a state move by Victoria to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Very few people know that much about children's remote education, but Pat is a national exception. After raising her own children, Pat became an educator in remote communities and co-founded the Katherine branch of Association of Parents of Isolated Children. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including the Order of Australia and a nomination for Australian Senior of the Year in 2019.
Now your experience in demand once again. Both the Australia Day Council and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation recently contacted her in hopes that she can encourage parents who are eager for their children's education at a time when distance learning may be the best option.
"There's a lot of unwarranted panic about this," Pat told me this week by phone from her home in Katherine. "This is not going to affect the intelligence of your children one iota."
She notes that distance education has been in place and has been successful, worldwide and for many years. "People think this is the first and only time this has been done," he said.
The Times has a lot of Tips for parents dealing with children learning at home, along with a report on overburdened mothers during the pandemic and good coverage of what it meant when New York City schools moved to remote learning.
My own anxieties about remote learning for my teenage son have more to do with the burden of watching his time, just one more thing on a long list of chores and responsibilities I spend time scolding him for. Despite that, I know he'll be fine in part because he has worried parents in the first place.
"Distance learning only works when parents are at least somewhat involved," Pat told me.
For children in negative home environments, school can be a welcome respite. Both Pat and I care far more for these children than for children like mine, who mostly have to deal with anxious and supportive scolding.
And yet, for all of us who take it for granted that school would be a constant, the cancellation of classes, with no clear end in sight, brings both educational and domestic challenges.
Last week we wrote about looking for connection in a moment of social distancingand I asked him how he stayed connected. Here is a reader's response:
My neighbors and I are having a "Backyard Pandemic – Pyrmont Covid Hour Cocktail,quot; every Friday. We gather on our respective balconies to enjoy our beautiful view of Sydney Harbor and the & # 39; bridge & # 39; and share an hour and a half of & # 39; bubbles and babbling & # 39 ;. He is cheerful and has also shown a smile to anyone who passes by!
– Kim Chandler McDonald
