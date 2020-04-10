Remote learning is nothing new for Outback families

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.

When I was 13 years old, my father, my brother and I made the long journey from Melbourne to visit my aunt Pat and her family in the Northern Territory. We traveled by car and by train, which allowed us to really understand the size of Australia. And yet, nothing prepared me for the vastness of the cattle station where my aunt and her family lived.

At about a million and a quarter acres, his farm was larger than Rhode Island. They were a three-hour drive from the nearest town and a seven-hour drive from Darwin, the nearest major city.

Pat raised eight children on the station. Their education, from kindergarten to high school, was done remotely, first by correspondence with a school in Adelaide, and then by two-way radio when the Air School became available to them.

(The New York Times wrote a story about these kinds of schools in the Northern Territory in 1997, long after Pat's youngest son graduated.)