Reginae Carter perfectly imitates her father, Lil Wayne, and shares his opinion on the result

Reginae Carter has been trying to live her best life in quarantine. She has been sharing tons of videos in which she appears recreating all kinds of characters, and her father, Lil Wayne, is one of them.

Nae has also been dancing for the camera and doing all kinds of things to entertain her fans and followers. Many people even called the daughter of Toya Johnson, the queen of quarantine.

Watch Nae's video and you can also find out what Lil Wayne's reaction was, according to The Shade Room.

TSR wrote: terday Yesterday, the 21-year-old published a hilarious recreation of her father's 2012 deposition tape # LilWayne. When we tell you it was the kiki of the day, that's exactly what we mean. "

TSR went on and said to her fans, "So, we caught up with her to get Wayne's answer to his funny Tik Tok video, as well as inspiration to choose to recreate the unforgettable moment."

Nae said Lil Wayne's response was "U a klown mud,quot;.

A follower praised the relationship between Nae and Lil Wayne and said, "This is a healthy father-daughter relationship, and Floyd better take note."

Someone else said, "She is so talented that she can't wait to see her on the big screen," and a follower posted this: "When she says, 'I don't have to give more details,' and she smiles, she takes me out every hour. & # 39;

One commenter said, "That deposition is still the most fun to date 😭 !!!!!" And a fan posted this message: "I love his personality even though he's really been putting WERK on Tiktok."

Another commenter said: Reg Reginae is so beautiful and fun! She killed him! Surely your dad's son. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘How did Maw keep a straight face? the original video is hilarious bruh. "

In other news, a few days ago, it would have been Toya Johnson's late brother, Rudy and Toya's anniversary, along with their daughter, Reginae shared emotional posts on their social media account to commemorate the day.



