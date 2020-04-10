Rebecca Heap of Comcast in Movie Premieres, Peacock Prospects, Rising Meeting – Deadline

With the majority of the US population. USA Self-isolated, the remote controls are doing serious training. Transmission, linear display, and on-demand consumption have increased dramatically. For major video providers like Comcast, the increase has been a mixed blessing. It provides a great opportunity at a time when movie theaters, sports venues, and theme parks are closed. But it also poses challenges: not only maintaining the technical backbone, but also healing the right mix of topical and entertaining fees and managing changes to launch windows and access to subscription content.

Comcast, America's No. 1 Cable Operator USA And owner of NBCUniversal, he's taking the historic step today of bypassing the theater window and releasing the sequel to DreamWorks Animation. Trolls World Tour On demand. The move angered exhibitors, but it could become more common even after the virus goes away. To learn about that and other virus-related decisions, we spoke with Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of consumer services at Comcast Xfinity, on the phone. Xfinity encompasses X1, which serves about 70% of the company's 20 million video subscribers, and Flex, a broadband multi-channel video package launched a year ago and free for subscribers.

Heap discussed Comcast's approach to showcasing relevant programming, and also discussed the prospects for Peacock, the company's next direct-to-consumer streaming service. Despite the postponement of the Summer Olympics, it is still on track to launch next Wednesday as a free, ad-supported option for 24 million Comcast and Cox wired homes. A broader deployment, even at subscription levels and ad-free, is still in the books for July 15.

DEADLINE: How early in the crisis did you feel that things were really different in terms of what and how many people were watching?

REBECCA HEAP: At the end of the first week of March, we really saw a holistic change in behavior. It was then that we really marked the beginning in terms of putting together a response and support plan for our clients. Even before that of course the 2011 movie Contagion started trending on our VOD charts in late January. It was in the consumer mindset, informed by what was happening in other parts of the world.

DEADLINE: What kinds of things are people generally looking at? Comfort food like comedies? Inspiring drama? Or do they want more direct news than ever?

HEAP: In the first few weeks in particular, the public was very hungry for news and information. We stood up the voice command "coronavirus," which leads to a dedicated destination with local news, national news, CDC, White House briefings, in Spanish, all kinds of news sources. That was actually triggered internally by observing the behavior. The audience really wanted to understand what was going on. (Comcast says the destination has attracted 2 million views.) Now in week 4, week 5, we are seeing behavior evolve a bit. There is a time in the day when consumers really want to turn around and have fun and have a breather. We also see that during the weekend, when the volume of news consumption falls and it is much more about entertainment content. The news is still interesting, but now it's just a quick record, and then they say, "Let me get on with my entertainment needs."

DEADLINE: You have made a number of subscription offerings available for free, from premium networks like Showtime and Starz to more educational material like CuriosityStream or History Vault. (And let's not forget Dog TV!) Do you plan to keep track of how much of the free viewing becomes paid subscriptions once the gates finally come back up?

HEAP: That is not the main engine. Often that it is why would you do an ungate or a programming trick, but we are taking a slightly different approach here. None of our promotions is paid. They are available for a week or two weeks or 30 days or in any period. This is much more about being there for our clients when they are at home and really need more access to a wider range of entertainment.

DEADLINE: The statistics are pretty staggering in terms of broadband usage and overall viewing across the ecosystem. Are you relieved that the technological infrastructure has been maintained?

HEAP: We could not be happier with the way the network has been maintained so far, even with phenomenal increases. There has been a 200% increase in video conferencing and voice over IP (VOIP). On the VOD side, there has been a 25% increase year-over-year, and even greater on the transmission side.

DEADLINE: A lot of VOD also supports ads. Is that an area where you are encouraged by what you have seen in the last month?

HEAP: Customers search for a variety of content, including free content. As an organization, that clearly bodes well for Peacock's business model. That is a good setup for how they will go to market.

DEADLINE: You are not directly supervising Peacock, but from your perspective, has the way it will work on X1 or Flex undergone any changes due to coronavirus?

HEAP: They have had to adapt, and obviously not have had the Olympics this year, and are instead looking towards 2021. But generally speaking, Peacock's proposal as Matt (Strauss) and the team described in our Investor Day in January is more relevant now than all of us knew at the time. It really is the right time for that product to roll out.

DEADLINE: In addition to the voice command and fate of the "coronavirus", in what other ways have you tried to discover things that people want to see right now?

HEAP: We have three key areas of focus. One to keep our clients informed. The second is education, which is extremely relevant at the moment. And the third area is entertainment. Therefore, we have a "free" destination where we place all of our subscription content without delegating. We've also leaned toward "Home Premiere" movies like Invisible Man. For us, that has been a really big and great change for us, we can move forward and make those movies available when customers can't go to theaters. We've seen excellent traction with those movies so far. We have also created an "Inner Guide" with everything our audience can do now that it's inside. It's everything from optimizing your WiFi so they can work from home, exercise, cook, garden, travel through television (because you can't in real life).

DEADLINE: With the "Home Premiere" movies, how much have you relied on existing approaches to pre-sale and VOD rental launch? This new offering, especially at a higher price ($ 20 for a 48-hour rental in many cases) in many ways, is a new product that we haven't seen before in major studio titles.

HEAP: We are partnering with studies on how exactly to go to market. There are two models so far. Some partners have just opened their original electronic sales window (EST). Other partners have worked with a new transactional window (TVOD), which is ahead of its standard EST window, with a 48-hour rental. Most importantly, we are there in a timely manner for consumers and to the extent possible while keeping the dates that studios have already invested in raising awareness.

DEADLINE: What kinds of things do you think will really stick with this COVID-19 experience and become permanent aspects of the way you do business?

HEAP: It's a very good question, and one we've been reflecting on as a team for the past few weeks. There have been so many decisions and so many great customer-oriented policies and changes. We are constantly reflecting on "How is this going? Will we continue like this? I would say three things. One is that we are already a close and collaborative team, but we have never seen us work better together, even though we are remote. The second is rapid change in decision making that appears to us editorially. The third are some of the political and commercial decisions. Clearly, we would love to see Home Premieres stick around for the industry and for the benefit of the customer. I think we are showing that there are a customer need and there will be for a long time After addressing coronavirus and immediate problems as a society, I think we will probably have changed many consumer habits during this period.