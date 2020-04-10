Raven Symone and Kiely Williams end their feud

Just a week ago, Disney stars Raven Symone and Kiely Williams were protecting themselves on social media, but on Thursday the couple joined on live Instagram and ended their long battle.

During the conversation, Kiely asked Raven why she wouldn't be participating in a third Cheetah Girls movie.

"The classic ways there were during that movie made me feel left out," Kiely replied, "I can understand what you're trying to say. I get it. But I would never try to hurt you on purpose."

Revn encourages Kiely to contact Adrienne Bailon to repair her enmity, Kiley says she won't, citing Adrienne who didn't hit her when her father passed away as the reason.

He addressed his problem with Adrienne last week through his Instagram Live.

"I don't think Adrienne wants to have live television with me," he confessed. "She's going to say, 'Yes, Kiely, I pretended to be your best friend, and now I'm not.' It's like … you were lying then or you're lying now. Either you were my best friend and now you are not claiming me, or you were pretending to be my best friend and now you are telling the truth. So that's why I don't think that's going to happen. "