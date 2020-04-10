Rasheeda Frost becomes a voice for small business entrepreneurs: reveals her quarantine routine during the global crisis

Rasheeda Frost became a voice for small business entrepreneurs, and she publicly made sure to offer her gratitude for this. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

Gracias Thank you @footwearnews @yahoolifestyle and @sheissosheena for allowing me to be a voice for small business entrepreneurs! Link in my bio to read more on how to stay quarantined. Ras ’Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘It's always so much fun chatting with you! You are an incredible woman in power ❤️ I congratulate you for leading in difficult times, "and another follower posted this message:" I had to get close, who doesn't look like you. It's still beautiful. "

Another follower said: 'Quarantine has been very difficult for us and our 3 children, we both lost our jobs and we don't know where or when we can get more food or pay our bills. I am really scared. & # 39;

A fan praised Rasheeda and posted this message: ‘Continue to inspire us all with your phenomenal work ethic! It is ALWAYS a pleasure to work with you and @ frost117. God has the favor of my friends. 🙏🏾 ’

Someone else wrote: "I swear I love you, you really are pushing all kinds of different ways @rasheeda,quot;.

Rasheeda also made sure to praise a woman who built a successful career: cs @cscrubs_with_love_llc Lydia Nelson, owner of Cscrubs With Love LLC, went from $ 8.50 an hour as CNA to more than 1.2 million a year selling uniforms. Start a business with high demand, low overhead, and most importantly, high profits! During this pandemic, health workers across the country need scrubs in abundance. Follow @cscrubs_with_love_llc for more information on starting a uniform business and taking advantage of this recession-proof multi-billion dollar industry. "

Fans praised Rasheeda for supporting other women and uplifting them in a world where people are no longer doing this.



