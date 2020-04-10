Rapper Camron leaks video of a woman & # 39; spanking & # 39; – Twitter calls it & # 39; abuse & # 39 ;!

Rap legend Camron leaked a video yesterday that he said was taken a few years ago. The video shows Camron "whipping,quot; a white woman. Camron claims he met the woman while on tour in the Midwest, MTO News found out.

In the video, Camron hits the woman's butt hard. And he hits her more than a dozen times, all in the same place.

Camron shared the video with his fans last night, claiming he wanted to give his fans some "entertainment,quot;.

Here is the video:

But not all rapper fans were happy with the video.

Here are some comments from people on Twitter: