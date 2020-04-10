Rangers to present resolution to SPFL amid intimidation claims | Football news

Rangers say they have received "numerous reports,quot; from Scottish clubs of attempts to "coerce and intimidate,quot; them into voting for the SPFL resolution







Rangers will resubmit a member resolution arguing that the award money will be released before their initial proposal is deemed "not competent,quot; by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

In a statement released Friday, Rangers accused the SPFL Executive of slowing down the club's attempts to find an alternative solution to the one proposed by the league's governing body, to be voted at 5pm on Friday.

Rangers said that in the past 36 hours they had received "numerous reports,quot; from other Scottish clubs of attempts to "coerce and intimidate them,quot; into voting for the SPFL resolution, which proposes that all divisions below the top flight end before weather.

The Ibrox club has proposed that the prize money be released, with none of the Scottish divisions ending their seasons prematurely.

More to follow …