Queen Naija has found her son after the arrest of former Chris Sails

It seems that some people drag the singer of & # 39; Mama & # 39; s Hand & # 39; for not knowing the whereabouts of her son, which leads her to explain herself in a long Instagram post.

Queen Naija experienced a brief scare when she revealed on Instagram that she was unable to locate her son after her ex Chris Sails He was arrested for arrest in Texas. On Thursday, April 9, the singer asked her followers for help because she could not find her five-year-old son, CJ, whom she shares with Chris.

"I need my son now," Naija wrote on Instagram Stories. "Whoever my son wants to contact me NOW. If you know who Chris is with and DM ME! I can't locate my son! No one answers me."

Fortunately, it wasn't long before Naija successfully found her son. However, it seemed that some people dragged her along for not knowing the whereabouts of her son. "To be clear, I found out where my baby was and spoke to him and will be with him soon," he shared the news of relief, before denying that he posted "something like this to get attention."

She went on to say, "I posted that in my story out of fear after receiving a call from someone in the social services department. Then I tried to contact only those I knew in Houston and no one answered me."

"I just posted a post in the hope that someone will contact me via IG who is close to my son often, because I don't know anyone's social media," he continued, before assuring that "Everything is fine."

Fans felt bad for her when one wrote on Instagram: "The fact that I even have to explain how she chose to find where her son was is beyond me. Leave that girl alone." As he was able to relate to her, another fan added: "I know that is a mother's greatest fear, happy for her."

"And before they come for her, she lives in ATL and Chris lives in Houston. She can't get to him tonight, especially with this virus, she probably will have it tomorrow," explained another.

Another comment read: "You shouldn't have to explain yourself. It's normal for any father, especially mothers, to ask if anyone has seen their child if they were looking for them. I hope he gets full custody!"

As for Chris, he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge that caused serious bodily harm. While the details of the case are still unclear, he is said to be held on $ 15K bail in a Texas jail.