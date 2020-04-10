Puzzles and Chips: How Energy Workers Keep the Lights On in Vienna

BERLIN – When Helmut Wallner heard that the power company he worked for was looking for volunteers to isolate themselves for at least a month to make sure the lights stay on in Vienna, he said the decision was easy.
"I didn't even need a second to think," he said in a video call from the bed of a shipping container at the Simmering power plant, where he has been living with 20 other people since March 20. "I was with my wife, and within seconds we knew I had to go."
Mr. Wallner was one of 53 employees finally selected to isolate himself at four power plants in the Austrian capital, run by the Wien Energie company, which provides electricity and heat to two million people in the city.
Days after Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria ordered public life in the country to be kept to a minimum to try to counter the coronavirus, the Wien Energie crisis team began converting conference rooms to dormitories and organizing washing machines, equipment. exercise and wireless Internet in power plants. They become homes for the teams, which number between six and 21 workers per squad.
"This is an exceptional move in exceptional time," said Alexander Kirchner, who heads the crisis team, of the decision to isolate key workers at power plants, where only an infected employee could compel an entire team to quarantine, jeopardizing the ability to run the plant.
"They are completely separate from the rest of the world, so they can stay healthy," Kirchner said in a phone interview. "They are the last resort, the guarantee that all the power plants will continue to operate."
The employees were selected from a group of volunteers with criteria that included professionalism, general psychological stability, ability to work in teams, and a negative test for coronavirus. Most of the volunteers were male, which led to the construction of all-male teams.
Depending on how the situation unfolds, your assignment may be extended up to two weeks beyond the current April 16 deadline. If even a member of one team wanted to leave, the entire group would be traded for another team, Kirchner said.
At the moment things are looking relatively positive for teams to pull out on time. Last week, Mr. Kurz, the chancellor, announced a "step by step resurrection,quot; of the economy, allowing more stores to open starting April 14.
As one of the most important members of his team, Mr. Wallner, a 30-year-old Wien Energie veteran, was chosen to serve in large part because of his extensive knowledge. His experience would help ensure that he could take over and manage things, along with three other colleagues, should an infection occur among the team of 21 people at the Simmering plant.
Upon arrival, Mr. Wallner learned that he would take on another unexpected job. "I'm spending most of my time in the kitchen," said Mr. Wallner, laughing. "My wife is an exceptional cook, and I am usually not even allowed to enter the kitchen, but here we have to prepare meals for the 53 workers in isolation so that we can remain autonomous."
Simmering Station was the only plant of the four that was equipped with a full industrial kitchen. A chef was included as part of the team to help prepare menus, order the ingredients to be delivered, and supervise the cooking of the meals, which are then distributed to the three other plants
"So far, we have had no complaints," Wallner said.
For Steven Sacher, a 24-year-old Flötzersteig plant engineer, the potato goulash served on Saturdays is worth the anticipation. "It is one of my favorite dishes, and theirs is very good," he said.
Passing time is one of the main challenges teams face when they are not working one of the three shifts that rotate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They have Wi-Fi access to connect with family and friends. Mr. Wallner and his wife have developed a regular time to talk on video.
Each floor also has a gym and common living room, stocked with activities including PlayStations and board games.
"It took us five days to get the PlayStation out," Wallner said, attributing it to the average age of his team (around 50). "And now it's gathering dust."
His team has turned to puzzles, he said. “We have finished about 20 puzzles with 2,000 pieces. We just throw them on a table, and everyone who has time stops and works a little bit. "
At the Flötzersteig plant, the PlayStation is also largely unused, Sacher said. Although everyone is in their 20s, the team of six has also been hunched over a table trying to fit the 1,000 pieces of a puzzle that shows the Brooklyn Bridge at night.
Their nightly ritual involves a classic board game, he added.
"Every night at 9 p.m. Sharp, the four of us who are not working get together and play Parcheesi, "he said." It is a more community game, a good way to interact with each other. "
In any case, interaction is difficult to avoid, since private space is scarce. Although workers at the larger plant were offered the option of separating those who snore from those who did not, two men sleep in one space, taking turns using it to make calls.
"I miss my own bed," Mr. Sacher admitted.
Like many people taking refuge in their homes, the workers said they lost contact with family and friends, as well as walks in the woods around Vienna for Mr. Wallner, or to hang out on the banks. of the Danube river, by Mr. Sacher.
However, none saw their situation as extreme, noting that doctors, nurses, and other health workers had it much more difficult and that they were all just doing their part. "We are just a cog in a much bigger wheel," said Sacher.
Instead, they said, they feel that life in isolation has brought out the best in each other.
"I have known many of these people for 30 years, and in this microcosm, we have become even more educated and even more aware of each other," Wallner said.
Mr. Sacher said his off-duty team members could often be found in the control room with those on the job, providing additional support, whether professional or moral.
"Everyone is taking care of everyone else, not just themselves," he said. "I hope it is something that will continue when this is over."
The praise for the teams has reached social media in Vienna and around the world. "Thank you all. It is immensely important that our infrastructure continues to function." A Facebook user named Helmut Zemlicka wrote in one of the more than 400 posts on the company's page. "I am very happy that there are people in this country who can and help."
At the Simmering plant, a colleague began printing out the reactions and posting them near the central message board, as a reminder of why they were there.
Kirchner said he was surprised by the attention.
"We have had offers of food, training, games and puzzles," he said, all of which had to be rejected due to isolation rules. "But I am very proud of them and the fact that these men, who have a high level of responsibility because they provide essential services but are not normally seen, are now being recognized."