Puzzles and Chips: How Energy Workers Keep the Lights On in Vienna

BERLIN – When Helmut Wallner heard that the power company he worked for was looking for volunteers to isolate themselves for at least a month to make sure the lights stay on in Vienna, he said the decision was easy.

"I didn't even need a second to think," he said in a video call from the bed of a shipping container at the Simmering power plant, where he has been living with 20 other people since March 20. "I was with my wife, and within seconds we knew I had to go."

Mr. Wallner was one of 53 employees finally selected to isolate himself at four power plants in the Austrian capital, run by the Wien Energie company, which provides electricity and heat to two million people in the city.

Days after Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria ordered public life in the country to be kept to a minimum to try to counter the coronavirus, the Wien Energie crisis team began converting conference rooms to dormitories and organizing washing machines, equipment. exercise and wireless Internet in power plants. They become homes for the teams, which number between six and 21 workers per squad.