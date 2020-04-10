Pumpkin and Jennifer discuss custody of Honey Boo Boo In from Not To Hot

Honey Boo Boo has been in the temporary custody of her older sister since her mother fled with Geno Doak. In tonight's From Not to Hot episode, Pumpkin and Jennifer Lamb will argue over who should care for the teenager.

Alana has made it clear that while she agrees to maintain a relationship with her father, Sugar Bear, but has no intention of living with him full time.

When Mama June first went missing, Sugar Bear and Jennifer hesitated to allow the girl to spend most of her time with her sister and her sister's little family. However, they reached an agreement.

That deal is coming to a rut down the road considering that Pumpkin and Alana aren't keeping Sugar up to date on their plans.

The sisters recently visited California to spend time with June's manager and family friend, Gina Rodríguez. Little did they know, Gina, who is also Jennifer's manager, invited the married couple at the same time.

Honey Boo Boo and her older sister have been doing their best to avoid Lamb while sharing the same house, but it is understandably impossible. During tonight's episode, Pumpkin and Jennifer will collide again.

"If I was raising her with her, her attitude wouldn't be like that," Jennifer says of Alana's attitude.

She continues by saying in her confessional: "I'm not surprised that Alana has an attitude because Pumpkin also has an attitude." But it's gotten worse since he's been living with Pumpkin. If Mike and I had custody of Alana, her attitude would change a lot. "

In his confessional, Pumpkin responds: ‘Jennifer has the gall and audacity to tell me not to act like Alana's sister. I need to act like your mother. That's when I really just want to tell her to shut up. Because, first of all, I may only be 19 years old, but I am also a mother and a wife, and I promise I can handle anything thrown at me. "

Ad

You can expect the tension between the two to worsen when the Honey Boo Boo video pretending to snort cocaine goes viral.



Post views:

0 0