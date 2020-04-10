Prosecutors publish photos of Lori Loughlin's daughters on rowing machines – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In response to a motion by actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli to dismiss the case of the college admission scandal against them, federal prosecutors released photos of the couple's two daughters on video machines on Wednesday. rowing.

The images were released as part of a 423-page presentation in Boston federal court arguing against Loughlin's lawyers' allegations that prosecutors withheld evidence and engaged in misconduct.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer to have their two daughters enter USC as members of the crew team, despite that neither of them had rowed.

The two photos, according to court documents, were emailed from Giannulli to Singer.

The first one was shipped on September 7, 2016. It shows Isabella Rose on a rowing machine. Her face has been blurred.

It was in response to an email Singer sent to Mossimo and Loughlin on August 18, 2016, in which he wrote, in part, "It would probably help to get a photo with her in an ERG in training gear as a royal athlete as well,quot; , is read in court documents.

The second photo, sent on July 28, 2017, shows Isabella's younger sister, Olivia Jade, also on a rowing machine. Her face has also been blurred.

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to go to trial in October on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and postal fraud for honest services, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit bribery of the federal program.

RELATED: USC Ordered To Submit Documents In College Admission Scandal

In February, the couple's defense attorneys filed legal documents based on the new evidence they received from prosecutors, which they argued reinforces their claim that they believed their $ 500,000 in payments were legitimate donations to USC, not bribes.

That same week, prosecutors released notes from Singer's iPhone, defense attorneys said. Singer says in the notes that FBI agents yelled at him and told him to lie for parents to say things on recorded phone calls that could be used against him.

Defense attorneys argued that federal prosecutors had withheld evidence by failing to turn in the notes earlier.

However, prosecutors told the judge in their legal filing on Wednesday that they should reject the parents' attempt to dismiss the charges, calling their government misconduct claims "unfounded."

“Criminal defendants have the right to a vigorous defense. But making unfounded claims that the evidence was fabricated to incriminate innocent parties goes too far, ”wrote Assistant US Attorney Stephen Frank.

Frank said the fact that prosecutors failed to turn in the notes earlier was "simply a mistake,quot; and did no harm to the defense. Prosecutors say they first discovered the notes in October 2018, but did not revise them further because they believed they were written for their attorney and protected by the attorney-client privilege.

In early February, federal prosecutors released a copy of a fake resume for Olivia Jade that purports to list her false accomplishments in the sport of rowing. In January, prosecutors published a large number of emails and call logs between Giannulli, Loughlin and Singer. The emails revealed how USC was trying to woo one of the daughters, even when prosecutors said the couple was conspiring to admit her as a fake shirt.

On March 12, 2019, the FBI charged 50 people, including 35 parents and nine coaches, in a massive bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid Singer millions to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe to test administrators and college coaches to help your children at top colleges like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

So far, at least 20 parents, including "Desperate Housewives,quot; star Felicity Huffman, who served a 14-day sentence in October, have pleaded guilty in the scandal and 15 of them have been convicted. Another 15, including Loughlin and Giannulli, are battling the charges.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)