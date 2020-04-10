Producer Aaron Kaplan alleges attempted extortion, triggering a lawsuit over his late brother's trusted widow's dispute – Deadline

Earlier this week, a press release was released to Hollywood publications with the salacious caption: "Breaking News: Television producer Aaron Kaplan sued for invasion of privacy."

In the post-MeToo era, it was designed to capture the attention of journalists, as the subject is one of the city's top television producers. The lawsuit was in response to a Request for Instruction filed by Aaron Kaplan in February, establishing alleged attempts to Elizabeth M. Kaplan, widow of Kaplan's late older brother, successful businessman Joe Kaplan, to remove Aaron Kaplan as executor of his brother's will and administrator of the trust, which includes Elizabeth Kaplan, her son with Joe and the two adult children from a previous marriage.

In the lawsuit, which does not mention the petition, Elizabeth Kaplan He alleges that Aaron Kaplan, on the advice of an attorney, secretly installed two audio and video recording devices hidden in one of the closets in his main room, one of which was intended to allow the device to record it while he was in Various stages of undressing.

The lawsuit came more than one moth after Aaron Kaplan filed a legal petition on behalf of Joe Kaplan Living Trust, asking a judge to intervene after Elizabeth Kaplan "She has attempted to take and has taken assets for herself" in excess of $ 1.5 million and "has demanded that the Trustee agree to modify Joe's Trust for his benefit." When Elizabeth Kaplan She was refuted, according to the petition, "She hired a new attorney who threatened the administrator with a lawsuit that she warned would be detrimental to the administrator's career." Specifically, Elizabeth's attorney threatened to post false accusations that the cameras were intended to capture images of Elizabeth in her private, scantily clad locker unless the Trustee accepted Elizabeth's demands. "

Elizabeth KaplanThe lawsuit includes diagrams that allegedly show that one of the cameras, installed in Joe Kaplan's closet, had an angle covering a hallway and his closet across the hall.

"The allegations are not true," the petition states. “The cameras were located in Joe's closet, and no such recording occurred. However, what the cameras captured was that Elizabeth was stealing assets from the Trust.

Working on this story, I was given access to the video recorded by the two cameras, with all the footage limited to the inside of Joe Kaplan's closet. One of them focused on the safe whose existence is not revealed in Elizabeth KaplanFil s presentation.

According to the petition, "Elizabeth's attorneys have seen the entirety of the images and are aware that the only indecencies captured by the motion-activated cameras were the theft of Elizabeth's estate for Joe's children and the ruthless desecration of the memory of her late husband. "

Here is the sequence of events that led to the dispute, as revealed in Kaplan's legal petition and corroborated by Kaplan and his attorneys.

Joe Kaplan died suddenly in July 2018 while on vacation in Bermuda with Elizabeth Kaplan.

In Joe Kaplan's will, Aaron was named estate manager, estimated at tens of millions of dollars at the time of his death. Aaron Kaplan himself is not a beneficiary and has not charged the estate a fee for his trustee services. Elizabeth Kaplan, who had a prenuptial agreement, is entitled to more than $ 5 million.

According to the request, Joe and Elizabeth KaplanThe 19-year-old couple was "very volatile", marked by gambling and excess. When he died, Joe Kaplan left $ 15 million in gambling deaths, most of which Aaron Kaplan has been able to eliminate for the benefit of his brother's children, as well as his widow.

Immediately after the death of Joe Kaplan, Elizabeth Kaplan He was detained by Bermuda police while investigating Kaplan's death.

During that time, Aaron Kaplan was alerted that there had been people, believed to be friends of Elizabeth Kaplan, coming to the house in Malibu that Joe Kaplan and Elizabeth Kaplan he had shared, one of whom had spent hours on the property.

Kaplan and his adult niece and nephew walked through the house to find lost art on the wall and no cash despite the fact that Joe Kaplan was known to have hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash around the house at all times. The couple's travel money, believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, also allegedly disappeared.

Since all the money belonged to the trust (Elizabeth Kaplan has the right to personal property), Aaron Kaplan expressed his concerns with his late brother's attorney, citing the fact that Joe Kaplan kept a secure wall in his closet. As revealed in the petition, emphasizing Kaplan's obligations to the estate, the lawyer advised him to install cameras in the closet, and a letter was sent to Elizabeth Kaplan telling him not to go to Joe Kaplan's closet.

Two cameras were installed and operated by a third party. They were motion activated, only recording when someone entered Joe Kaplan's closet, covering the area in front of the safe and the back of the closet. The footage was edited by the outside company and sent to Kaplan's female assistant, who would review it with Kaplan.

According to the petition, the cameras recorded Elizabeth Kaplan bring a locksmith to try to break the safe as well as Elizabeth KaplanAccompanied by her mother, rummaging through her late husband's clothes for money, she found $ 10,000, which she took, while on the phone with her father and uncle, and looked down on her late husband.

The cameras were discovered by Elizabeth Kaplan and his mother and, at the request of Aaron Kaplan. its existence was later used in extortion attempt, with Elizabeth Kaplan's lawyer threatening to go public and file a lawsuit if the will is not changed and Kaplan does not relinquish his role as administrator, something he refused to do.

"This lawsuit is in response to a Request for Instruction filed by Aaron Kaplan, as administrator of her brother's Living Trust, to prevent Elizabeth from continuing to misuse Trust funds." Sanford Michelman and Howard Weitzman, attorney for the Trustee, said in a statement. "We remain disappointed by the desire of Elizabeth and her attorney to sensationalize the death of Aaron's brother and her ex-husband with a press release and a lawsuit designed to change the terms and get more money from the Fund created to protect all three of Joe children. Elizabeth's claim of a camera angled toward her personal space is not true. Rather, the Trust's attorney, and not Aaron, ordered the cameras to be placed in Joe's locked closet for fear Elizabeth would attempt and misappropriated the assets of the trust. As it turned out, the camera caught Elizabeth doing exactly that, and as such, her fictitious allegations will be conclusively proven silly and useless. As a trustee, Aaron focuses only on protecting the Trust for the benefit of all its beneficiaries, as his brother wished, and will not succumb to extortionist tactics ”.