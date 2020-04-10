Prince Charles records Gospel reading for Westminster Abbey Easter Day podcast

WENN / Rocky

After recovering from the coronavirus, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry participates in their first podcast recording the segment from their home in the Scottish Highlands.

Up News Info –

British Royal Prince Charles will participate in his first podcast for a broadcast on Easter Sunday (April 12) for church leaders at London's Westminster Abbey.

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced worshipers to self-isolate, Westminster Abbey officials have launched their own show, called Abbeycast, and have landed a special appearance by the heir to the throne for the upcoming holiday episode.

Prince Charles has recorded a Bible reading from John 20: 1-18, which talks about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, aired during his digital and virtual services (https://www.westminster-abbey.org/podcast).

In a Twitter post, Abbey representatives write: "We are delighted that our Easter Day podcast features a Gospel reading recorded by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales. The reading will appear alongside an address, hymn, prayers and a blessing on the podcast: part of a series that we have launched to support the faithful around the world. "

Prince Charles recorded the segment from his home in the Scottish Highlands, where he remains with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after recovering from COVID-19.

The couple spent 14 days apart while the 71-year-old was in quarantine, but Charles and Camilla reunited just in time to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

A new photo of royalty was revealed on the eve of the special date, and the couple seem to recreate their official image of engagement posing at the entrance to their Birkhall home, this time with their two dogs, Bluebell and Beth.