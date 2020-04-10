Pretty Little Love: Inside Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel & # 39; s Romance

Result Shay mitchell He is a good secret keeper.
Because when he pretty Little Liars Alum revealed that he expected last June, the general reaction of the public was a collective, "Huh. How about that?" (Mixed with the star's obvious joy and excitement.) Because not only did most people not have the slightest idea that the actress was pregnant, more casual fans might not realize she was in a terribly serious relationship.
Which was more or less the point. Mitchell had been dating the former VJ Matte babel most of three years at that point. And while they weren't exactly hiding their romance, making an occasional cameo on each other's Instagram feeds, they weren't broadcasting it either.
"As much as she's active on social media," she noted as she revealed her pregnancy in the first episode of her YouTube series. Almost ready. "I still consider myself pretty private."
In January 2017, when Babel's photos started appearing on Mitchell's Snapchat and a source whispered to Entertainment Tonight she was seeing then-ET Canada Reporter, she insisted that she had nothing to hide: "When I'm in a relationship and if things go wrong, then it goes away," she told FOX411. But he couldn't help but catch a little lie.
She and the 39-year-old man were friends, she insisted, as they had been on the same Canadian network for quite some time. "We have known each other for nine years," he said. "We knew each other in Toronto. Like Duck and all of them is a Toronto team. We are very, very good friends. "
That was technically true. Babel, a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University, had played professional soccer in Europe for a time and had taken the LSATs in preparation for law school when it hit television "by chance," he said. "I never thought about being on television. It never crossed my mind."
But he soon found himself working as a VJ on the Much Music channel in Canada, interviewing people like Mariah Carey Y Justin Timberlake, working as a correspondent in ET and even appearing in two episodes of Degrassi: the next generation. That last concert would connect him to Drake and his assistant Ryan Silverstein, who until 2014 was also Mitchell's boyfriend.
However, for 2017, that title definitely belonged to Babel, a fact that became more apparent when the Toronto native, who now works for the entertainment and management company Dreamcrew, joined Mitchell in New York City for the February fashion week.
"I, um … I'm having fun, you know," she stuttered Extra, when asked about his plus one, although it wasn't going to be more descriptive than that. "Always in private, always," he said, "always keep them guessing."
That continued as his raison d'être for years to come.
While more or less became official Instagram in April, Babel celebrated her love's birthday that year with a tribute full of emoji faces and affection for "he who makes me smile,quot;, they were not about to become a red carpet walking, interview, Hollywood couple very online.
After that first birthday thank you, Mitchell made just two appearances on his Instagram feed in two years (one in which his face was obscured), until the couple revealed their baby news in June. (Although we hope she plays for her 33rd birthday today.)
And although he was a fixture in his popular Shaycation digital series, was not specifically tagged as boyfriend, except for a clue in a 2017 interview with Maximum, where he called his trip to the Greek island of Santorini as the most romantic. "It is just tranquility. There is no nightlife there; you have dinner and you go to bed," he explained. "It just forces you to take it easy. So you'd better love the person you're with …"
Fortunately, he had reason to worship Babel.
On paper, the flashy former athlete seemed to be her type. While she counted Maximum, "I fall in love with someone's spirit,quot;, that person must also have the correct and self-confident personality.
"I have seen the most beautiful people enter a room, and it shows that they do not have confidence," he told the magazine. "It's like … uhh … it makes me want to." And although he was more or less hidden from view for years, Babel certainly had enough chutzpah to defend himself alongside his famous girlfriend in his new YouTube series.
Because now that they're out, they're out in a big way.
"When you're in the public eye, there are a few things you want to keep secret until you feel ready." Doll face The actress shared in her initial video ad, titled Guess Who & # 39; s Preggers. And she felt especially ambivalent about relaying her news after having a second trimester miscarriage in late 2018.
"The first time I was pregnant last year, Matt and I had not planned, it happened and we were very excited," she said. "I was about 14 weeks old, at the time, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened, I was completely surprised."
This time, even though they were open with her family and close friends, "she had to be comfortable before telling the world," she said.
That meant keeping his blooming bulge, and exciting news, a secret until it was nearly six months. "With the first pregnancy, I was euphoric and I told everyone at eight weeks," she explained to the blog. HATCHland. "However, I wanted to be sure that this second pregnancy would be viable before I screamed it from the rooftops, so I hid it for almost six months and became very antisocial. Usually, I am incredibly active and outgoing, but instead, mainly I stayed home to avoid looks and questions. I was extremely lonely. "
This is why she is so excited to document the last months of her pregnancy and her journey to parenthood with the man she calls her best friend. With their bi-weekly series, the previously-private couple have shared ultrasounds, their gender reveals, Mitchell's stripper-filled baby shower, and disagreements over her birth plan – Babel apparently doesn't understand how crucial an epidural can be.
Not that it mattered because, as with most birth plans, she strayed a while after the water broke in her Los Angeles home. As Mitchell shared in the installment of his series, he opted for the epidural after almost a day of labor, then proclaimed, "This is the most comfortable thing I've been in a long time." (As for Babel, he made his stance on the whole thing infinitely clear, heading for the No Ovaries, No Opinion T-shirt he had gotten into for the occasion.)
Thirty-three hours of what Mitchell called "the most intense experience of my life,quot; is delighted with the result, announcing the arrival of her daughter with a sweet Instagram and a look at the newborn's small hand.
True to form, the couple kept Atlas& # 39; Arrival in early October on low for a bit as they adjusted to their new normal as watery-eyed parents.
"There is a lot of stress and anxiety," he admitted to fashion last year of embarking on this new adventure. "I heard all these things from my friends saying, 'You're going to guess a lot of things you do, you'll feel guilty when you leave her.' (It was all) just take the time to prepare and be alone to (say) : & # 39; Well, now I can handle this, I have this, many people have done this before me, and many people have felt the same. "
Fortunately, she has Babel to remind her that she's killing him in the motherhood game. "I cannot explain the comfort of knowing that he has someone as amazing as you to show him the way," she wrote in a sweet tribute a few weeks after her little girl was born.
She would argue that Babel is also natural. "You still have no idea. I think until that baby comes out and starts crying, will it hit him?" He said in the first episode of Almost ready. "And then I feel like his role begins. He will be a great father. He is so good with children. He is so comfortable. After pregnancy, I don't care at all."
She has one less secret too.
(Originally Published October 22, 2019 at 6:45 a.m. PT)
