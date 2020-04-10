Pretty Little Love: Inside Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel & # 39; s Romance

Result Shay mitchell He is a good secret keeper.

Because when he pretty Little Liars Alum revealed that he expected last June, the general reaction of the public was a collective, "Huh. How about that?" (Mixed with the star's obvious joy and excitement.) Because not only did most people not have the slightest idea that the actress was pregnant, more casual fans might not realize she was in a terribly serious relationship.

Which was more or less the point. Mitchell had been dating the former VJ Matte babel most of three years at that point. And while they weren't exactly hiding their romance, making an occasional cameo on each other's Instagram feeds, they weren't broadcasting it either.

"As much as she's active on social media," she noted as she revealed her pregnancy in the first episode of her YouTube series. Almost ready. "I still consider myself pretty private."