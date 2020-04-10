Preparing for a holy weekend like no other – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– One of the holiest weekends for Christians and Jews will be unlike any other in North Texas.

For the first time in its 130-year history, the public was not allowed to enter the Good Friday Mass held downtown by the Diocese of Dallas.

But that didn't stop the faithful at Northplace Church in Sachse from finding creative ways to commune at home as they watch their Easter weekend services online.

Brent McGuire is senior pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dallas.

He understands the need to prevent large groups from coming together this year, but is concerned that it will have a lasting impact.

"I know that many of my fellow pastors fear that this will set a precedent and when we can finally get back together, people won't because they've gotten used to seeing the church online," said Pastor McGuire. .

With people trapped at home this weekend, many will spend it in the kitchen or in their outdoor gardens.

Up News Info 11 found several people buying plants at a Dallas nursery.

"Generally, most Easter is what we make a kind of tradition," explained Cole Mohedano. "Usually we hang out with our family together and try to do things around the house and keep ourselves busy

"We have time on our hands now and the weather is great, it's just beautiful," said Kent Densing.

There were also massive lines around supermarkets like Mercado Central in Plano.

COVID-19 has not stopped the need to bake festive hams or toss meat on the grill.

Alex Piquero said it took him 35 minutes to get in and buy crab cakes and other items.

For those still looking for something to do this weekend, there are online concerts, games, cooking classes, and virtual museum tours.

