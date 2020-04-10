Pregnant Nikki Bella Bawling when fiance skips ultrasound appointment

Instagram

The retired fighter who is expecting her first child describes being pregnant during the coronavirus lockdown as an emotional roller coaster for her.

Up News Info –

Nikki Bella It is difficult for her to become pregnant in the confinement, since the coronavirus pandemic prevents her from celebrating milestones with her closest and loved ones.

The 36-year-old woman and her twin sister Brie Bella are pregnant, and the former fighter announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé and ex "Dancing with the stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev in January 2020.

Things quickly changed for the retired WWE star, however, since last month, March 2020, Americans were told to stay indoors and practice social distancing in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID. -19.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she confessed, "This is not what I imagined my first pregnancy would be."

Nikki explained, "I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go alone. I was literally in the car, crying. I thought, 'Just get in, you're fine'."

Brie, who isolates herself with Nikki, Artem, her husband, Bryan Danielson, and her two-year-old daughter Birdie is finding that her second pregnancy is more difficult than the first.

"This pregnancy has been much more difficult than when I was pregnant with Birdie," she said, adding that "just being pregnant and having a young child" is difficult without the added difficulty of a global crisis.

Brie shared that WWE star Bryan, who fights under the name Daniel Bryan, was quarantined last month, March 2020 as a precaution after returning home from a WWE Smackdown show in Florida.

"When Bryan got home, he got a hotel and actually had some respiratory problems," Brie recalled. "So she had a test but she tested negative for the virus. And then I said, 'Okay, now you can go home.'

Brie will give birth in late July, while Nikki's due date is in early August.