Portions of East Central Park in Huntington Beach closed on Easter weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Parts of East Central Park in Huntington Beach will be closed to the public beginning Friday to avoid large gatherings over the Easter weekend.

These preventive measures are being taken to enforce social distancing measures to help delay transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

The following areas will be closed:

Lawn area behind the library.

Huntington Beach Sports Complex Parking.

Huntington Beach Central Library Parking.

Center parking for seniors.

Parking located on Slater Avenue between Gothard Street and Goldenwest Street.

Parking on Gothard Street between Talbert Avenue and Slater Avenue.

Inlet Drive will be closed on Saturday night. Kathy May's restaurant will remain open on Saturday for takeout.

The secret garden will be closed on Sunday morning.

All closed areas of East Central Park will reopen on Monday, April 13.

The Huntington Beach Police Department will patrol the areas over the Easter weekend to enforce closings, and all closed areas will be closed.

For more information on updates and city services during the pandemic, call the HB Ready Call Center at (714) 536-5511 or visit our website COVID-19 at HBready.com.

Find a list of resources for residents, businesses, volunteers, and other groups negatively affected by COVID-19 here.