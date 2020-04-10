Porsha Williams reveals what she's been doing behind Dennis McKinely's back

Porsha Williams hides from Dennis McKinley to watch Lifetime movies behind his back. She tells fans that she has her premenstrual syndrome, and that is why she is so excited these days.

‘I try not to let Dennis catch me crying watching a lifelong movie 🤦🏾‍♀️😩 I hate PMS ♋️ 😂 #Quarentina #PlayitOff #Embarrassing, & # 39; Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said that Porsha is twinning with her baby, PJ, without makeup: ‘So, after seeing you without makeup, PJ looks just like you! Sorry, she's not Dennis twin anymore! "

Someone said: ‘P.J. it makes your house look like a daycare "and another follower posted this:" Lifetime will catch you all the time. "It will also keep you glued to television watching episode after episode."

A commenter said: ‘Sometimes I get mad! I will cry for anything and then, days later, I'm back like a nail 🤦🏽‍♀️ ’and a fan posted this:‘ Lol, blame PJ. I cry in commercials for my little one now. "

A follower posted this: "Lol, it had to be the movie that just came out, I also had a few tears!"

Someone else said: ‘I do the same. The famous thing is acting like I'm tired and rubbing my face hahaha, "and a follower said to Porsha," Every time we watch a movie, there is a sad part or a moving scene. My family looks at me, expecting to be upset if I shed a tear. Can I live though?

A fanatic came up with this idea: ‘I would tell that man that La Rona scared us all by admitting we have allergies. Every time I see for life my allergies cut something fierce. "

Not long ago, Porsha shared her 1 a.m. activity. And it makes fans laugh out loud after watching the video he shared on his social media account.



