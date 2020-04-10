Players League & # 39; MLB The Show 20 & # 39;: live results, how to see 30 MLB players play a full season

Major League Baseball plunged its feet into the world of electronic sports last month with a four-player "MLB The Show 20,quot; mini tournament.

Turns out that was just a hint of what would come with the real world of baseball on hold, caught in a mandatory closure by coronavirus.

On Friday, as announced in Sporting News articles a few times, the main event was revealed: a full season of "MLB The Show,quot; e-sports, performed by 30 major league players, each representing their Own team. We'll break down the details in a moment, but basically, each player will play 29 "regular season,quot; games, and the top eight teams will advance to the playoffs, culminating in the best of five "World Series."

If it looks like the four player tournament then it should be a lot of fun.

The Reds' stellar left-handed reliever Amir Garrett was the mini-event champion, taking down Twins pitcher Trevor May in his first game, and then defeated 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the championship. Snell beat Hunter Pence in his first game.

Streaming information is below, but an MLB source told Sporting News that other viewing options may be on the horizon. Of course, we will give you that information as soon as it is available.

Players League & # 39; MLB The Show 20 & # 39;

Regular season: Round-robin. Each team will play all other teams once, for a total of 29 games, three innings per game, per team in the regular season. The regular season begins April 10 and is scheduled to end April 28.

First regular season game: 9 p.m. ET, Friday, April 10; Blake Snell (Rays) vs. Amir Garrett (Reds). This is a rematch of the game title of the four-player mini tournament in March. Drama!

Playoffs: The top eight teams will make the playoffs, which will begin shortly after the regular season ends and will largely reflect the MLB playoffs. The first two rounds are the best of three, the "World Series,quot; will be the best of five.

& # 39; MLB The Show 20 & # 39; Players League Contestants

The league is made up of 30 MLB players, each representing their MLB team.

Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier

Braves: Luke Jackson

Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr.

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez

Puppies: Ian Happ

White Sox: Lucas Giolito

Reds: Amir Garrett

Indians: Carlos Santana

Rockies: David Dahl

Tigers: Niko Goodrum

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.

Royals: Brett Phillips

Angels: Ty Buttrey

Dodgers: Gavin Lux

Marlins: Ryne Stanek

Brewers: Josh Hader

Cufflinks: Trevor May

Mets: Jeff McNeil

Yankees: Tommy Kahnle

Athletics: Jesus Luzardo

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins

Pirates: Cole Tucker

Parents: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Giants: Hunter Pence

Sailors: Carl Edwards Jr.

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter

Spokes: Blake Snell

Rangers: Joey Gallo

Tiles: Bo Bichette

Nationals: Juan Soto

Host: MLB Network's Robert Flores "will provide feedback, summaries, analysis, and interview players throughout the season, including before, during, and after games, through the MLB, MLB Network, and PlayStation social media platforms,quot; , according to an MLB press release.

Broadcast Options for the Players League & # 39; MLB The Show 20 & # 39;

MLB social: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

Social Network for the Elderly: Twitter

MLB and VR games: Twitch

"MLB The Show:" Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch (https://theshownation.com/livestream)

MLB.com: 30 club websites

Charitable donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America / Canada

Since MLB launch: "Major League Baseball, MLBPA and SIE will donate $ 5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in their team community. Competition bets are improved with the championship player winning an additional $ 25,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club in their community. "