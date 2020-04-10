Pink Urges Others To Help Change Jacked's Healthcare System After Obtaining Test COVID-19

WENN

During an appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Trouble & # 39; He shares the story behind her and her three-year-old son's battle with the coronavirus that has been ravaging the world.

Pink She can understand why people are mad at her for getting a coronavirus test when so many Americans are desperate to find out if they have been infected.

The "Trouble" singer and her three-year-old son Jameson are now recovering after falling ill with COVID-19 in mid-March.

Pink released her diagnosis and how she was able to self-test for the virus at home last week (ends April 3), upsetting many fans and critics alike, who don't have access to kits that will treat them. She desperately needs it, and she accepts that people have every right to be upset, but that will not solve the problems surrounding the pandemic.

"We were able to do a test and I took that opportunity and did the test … He came back a week later, positive," Pink said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"Thursday, April 19." I knew that was what I was going to say. "

"I think testing is really very important. It is very controversial for people who could test me … You should be angry because I can take a test and you cannot, but being angry with me is not going to help anything, it is not going to solve the problem that you can't get proof … We should work together to try to change that. "

"Tell anyone with a sick three-year-old boy that if they could get an exam they wouldn't take it, and if they say I'm calling bulls ** t. The health system is in check …"

Pink also assured her friend Ellen Degeneres She and her son are feeling much better now, but things were very scary at one point.

"It started with a fever on March 14 … and then I had stomach aches and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache and then a sore throat and it was everywhere; every day was a new symptom."

"And then his fever stayed, it didn't go away and then it started to go up and up and up and at one point I was at 103 and I'm calling my doctor … There's only such a large amount of Tylenol (pain reliever) I want to give a son ".

The pop star was told that there was nothing anyone could do unless Jameson started developing respiratory problems.

"It was scary at one point and then I got sick on March 16 …" he added. "I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe … and that's when I started getting really scared … I thought, 'Of all the crazy things I did, this is it … This is how it ends "

Thrilling on camera from her home during the TV chat, Pink added: "This is the most terrifying thing I've ever had in my entire life."