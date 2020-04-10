Out of School Seeks to Hire 3,500 Teachers Online – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Outschool, based in San Francisco, is a company focused on providing a video conferencing platform for primarily 3-18 year old students to learn new skills or lessons.

They say they currently have around 1,500 teachers, but would like to bring that number up to 5,000.

Bianca Bianchi, director of product marketing for the company, said: "Outschool is an opportunity for anyone with teaching experience or a skill set to teach children online through video chat."

But although teaching experience is preferred, it is not required.

Bianchi says that lessons in second or third language, dance, cooking, arts, and basic school subjects are in high demand.

He added that teachers can earn a very competitive hourly wage.

"An average is about $ 40 per hour taught, and with the recent increase in demand and the entry of more students online, we are seeing that average increase," said Bianchi.

If you want to apply, click here.