Organizers cancel Burning Man after coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Organizers of the famous Burning Man celebration canceled the annual summer counterculture meeting in the Nevada desert this year over concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram post, organizers said they would cancel the event for the first time in 34 years as a precaution against the possible spread of the disease in crowded settings.

"In the interest of the health and well-being of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City in the Nevada desert this year," said the post on social media. "Burning Man, however, is alive and well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse."

In a blog post, organizers said they struggled with the decision as the virus outbreak forced the rescheduling of other events such as the Coachella and Bottlerock music festivals until the fall.

"Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges in our lives, we believe this is the right thing to do," they wrote. "Yes, we are heartbroken. We know that you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and immediacy more than ever. But the public health and well-being of our participants, staff, and Nevada's neighbors are our top priorities. ”

Organizers also said that those who bought tickets for this year's event, which was scheduled from August 30 to September 7. 7 – would be fully refunded.

"Some of you who have already bought a beach ticket may need the money now more than ever," the organizers wrote. "We are committed to providing rebates to those in need, but we are also committed to keeping Burning Man's culture alive and thriving and ensuring that our organization remains operational in the upcoming event season."

However, organizers said, there would be layoffs and pay cuts among their current staff.

The event started as a gathering to celebrate art, life and music at San Francisco's Baker Beach. Over the next 36 years, the annual meeting moved to the Nevada desert and grew to an annual attendance of 50,000 or more.