OPEC's plan for oil production disappoints traders: live updates

China's new price data adds bad signals for the economy.

China is expected next week to release economic data during the first three months of the year, when the coronavirus and efforts to contain the outbreak halted the world's No. 2 economy. The price data released on Friday offered a new insight into how bad the numbers can be.

The China producer price index fell 1.5 percent in March compared to the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday. The figure marked an accelerated decline since February, when it fell 0.4 percent, as much of the country closed in an effort to contain the outbreak.

The Producer Price Index tracks the prices factory owners see when goods enter and leave their doors. A decline suggests weakening demand for what makes the country's crucial industrial sector. It also reflects lower prices for oil and other fuels and raw materials.