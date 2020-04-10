OPEC's plan for oil production disappoints traders: live updates

China's new price data adds bad signals for the economy.
China is expected next week to release economic data during the first three months of the year, when the coronavirus and efforts to contain the outbreak halted the world's No. 2 economy. The price data released on Friday offered a new insight into how bad the numbers can be.
The China producer price index fell 1.5 percent in March compared to the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday. The figure marked an accelerated decline since February, when it fell 0.4 percent, as much of the country closed in an effort to contain the outbreak.
The Producer Price Index tracks the prices factory owners see when goods enter and leave their doors. A decline suggests weakening demand for what makes the country's crucial industrial sector. It also reflects lower prices for oil and other fuels and raw materials.
For consumers, inflation declined somewhat due to continued high rates. The consumer price index fell to 4.3 percent as government efforts to control price increases took effect. Beijing has been eager to ensure that transportation and production problems do not lead to higher prices for food and other basic needs for the Chinese people. Prices have also risen at a rapid rate for other reasons, including a swine disease that has devastated China's pig herds.
Asian markets mix with the trade of holiday hits.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region mixed as of noon on Friday as investors across much of the world began a three-day vacation at a time of disturbing news about the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.2 percent at noon, not following a more than 1 percent gain on Wall Street on Thursday. Trade in the region was muted, as markets in the United States and much of Europe will be closed on Friday.
The biggest news for investors was in the oil markets, where the main producing countries were expected to reach an agreement to slow production and end a price shock. Still, the cuts may not be enough to reassure oil markets or calm concerns about the fate of countries where the economy relies heavily on oil production. Prices in the oil futures markets fell on Thursday in the United States.
In other markets, the Mainland Composite Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.7 percent. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.4 percent, while Taiwan's Taiex was down 0.2 percent. The markets in Hong Kong and Australia were closed for the holidays.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other countries, including Russia, reached a tentative agreement Thursday to temporarily cut large volumes of production.
OPEC and the other oil-producing countries agreed to reduce approximately 10 million barrels per day, or about 10 percent of normal production levels, in May and June. he said in a statement on Friday.
Possible further adjustments could come from a Group of 20 nations meeting on Friday.
Negotiations came to a halt Thursday due to Mexico's reluctance to reduce its share of oil, reportedly 400,000 barrels per day, leaving the deal in limbo.
Even before that happened, oil prices fell as analysts and traders hoped for a further reduction to avoid the accumulation of excess oil. On Thursday afternoon, the future West West Intermediate crude contract, the US benchmark, fell more than 7 percent to $ 23.28 a barrel.
Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, a research firm, said markets would not be impressed by the deal.
In addition, the new cuts will not begin until May, which will allow to increase oil supplies. There are also doubts whether some of the countries that are part of the cuts, such as Iraq, which often produces everything it can, will actually observe them. Ms. Sen said that OPEC and its collaborators were largely doing what they would be forced to do anyway.
Still, the meeting appears to be at least a start to address the most serious problem the oil industry and OPEC countries have encountered in decades. The decision to cut could help to some extent to ease mounting tensions between cartel members and the United States.
Clifford Krauss, Carlos Tejada, Stanley Reed and Daniel Victor contributed to the reports.