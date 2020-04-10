One of Detroit's new emerging entrepreneurs: Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – Amy Swift is the CEO and Founder of Building Hugger, a Detroit-based women-owned construction company that specializes in historic window restoration.

"When I was younger, I didn't really have any other women in the skilled trades that I could admire and say yes, I can totally see myself doing that because she's shameless and she's doing this, and she didn't listen to people who told her she couldn't do it." .

Since the launch of Building Hugger, Amy has led the company through a dramatic phase of growth that has included three store expansions, an aggressive hiring strategy, and a tenfold increase in revenue.

“Both my counselor and my mother told me that I shouldn't take classes at the store, that store was for dumb children and because I was a smart girl, I went to college. That stigmatizes exchanges as something that is meant for people who can't attend college, and I think that's completely wrong. And it also means that women don't have a place in the trades, and I think that's absolutely wrong. "

At each stage of business and professional growth, she continues to prove herself to be one of Detroit's emerging startups and an advocate for historic neighborhood development and opportunities for women to enter the trades. “Being a woman in a field historically dominated by men has definitely been a challenge. As a woman in charge of a construction business, I am able to attract other women to the business. "

"Before I started making windows in 2015, there really weren't that many trades people who could do the job. I really started getting into Windows to combat this kind of disposable replacement mindset."

“If you want something in life, you have to make it happen for yourself, and you have to keep pushing anyone who says 'no'. There will be many closed doors for you. , but you will find a door that is open. And when you do, you push through it. "

