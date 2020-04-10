One month after Hollywood closes, television producers prepare for end of deals – Deadline

Television studios had been preparing for a work stoppage for months as the WGA-AMPTP contract expired. In an ironic twist of fate, the strike came a little earlier, triggered by a force that no one could have predicted.

A month after the mass shutdown of Hollywood production due to the coronavirus pandemic, anxiety among producers and television staff is on the rise. We have had the first major film and television company, Disney, to impose salary cuts and permits. As was the case with the layoffs following the Disney-Fox merger, the permits affected combined film operations, primarily distribution, in light of the closings of theaters, but have not been extended to TV divisions, with no current plans. to do it. I listen.

Related story AMPTP wants to start contractual talks with WGA this month; The union responds

With all of the major media companies recently filing SEC filings warning of the material adverse impact of the pandemic, it is a matter of when, and not if, other conglomerates follow Disney in implementing pay cuts and permits.

And then there are the hundreds of long-term deals, largely general deals, at major television studios. With production stopped, I heard that studios have been engaging their writer-producers in blanket agreements, encouraging them to exchange new ideas and present their passion projects.

But even with development and launch / spec sales still underway, coupled with virtual writers' rooms in existing programs and writing backup scripts for pilots who were affected by the health crisis, the expectation is that there will be reductions. They could come in the form of suspensions of agreements that would resume when the closing or direct terminations ended.

Lists of covenants in danger of suspension or termination may already exist. With the WGA-AMPTP contract through May 1 and the drum signaling a potential for an even stronger hit, the studios had been in preparation mode since late last year. Observers note that the volume of new general offers has decreased in recent months as studies have been reviewing existing ones. The networks have also been giving fewer green lights that could get caught in a possible work stoppage.

"Everyone has been shrinking," said an industry source.

The shock to the system over the COVID 19-related shutdown is much bigger and more far-reaching than a possible writers' strike would cause, but still, TV studios are much more prepared than they might have been for a crisis. global health. for which no Hollywood company could plan. They are ready to enforce force majeure clauses in producer contracts; the unforeseen circumstances may not be what they had anticipated, but the result would be the same.

The best deals for the wanted talent are sure, but for everyone else all options are on the table, especially amid a general deal bubble that caused prices to skyrocket in the past year. The 2007-2008 writers' strike led to a general bloodbath deal, with studies ending mass pacts. It took years for the general business market to return to pre-strike volume and price levels.

The coronavirus crisis is also throwing a key at the WGA-AMPTP negotiations. The WGA does not have the greatest leverage at its disposal, a threat of a strike, because Hollywood production has already been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. And the studios are in a much worse financial situation than just a month ago, before the pandemic hit seriously.

As the two sides prepare to enter into negotiations amid the outbreak, industry experts warn that, despite the impact of the health crisis on the written television business, and as bad as the effect of a possible Writers 'strike, a coronavirus, a work-related shutdown followed by a writers' work stoppage would be devastating and extremely difficult to recover, especially on linear television with advertising.