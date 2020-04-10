Oliver Chessum to join Leicester Tigers ahead of 2020-21 season | Rugby Union News

The Tigers also sign central Ireland U20 Dan Kelly and second row Scotland U20 Cameron Henderson





Leicester Tigers have signed three young players ahead of the 2020-21 season

The Leicester Tigers have agreed to sign championship club Nottingham Rugby forward Oliver Chessum ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old padlock participated in the Tigers Academy program in 2019 and appeared for the club at the Premiership Rugby Shield earlier this season.

He was also a member of the England U20 training team this season.

"I am absolutely encouraged, to be honest," Chessum told the Leicester website.

"I've been a supporter ever since I was able to lift a rugby ball and just a couple of years ago I was in the stands looking like a fan.

"Having the opportunity to learn and work with guys like Tom Youngs and other experienced internationals is great and I look forward to standing out while working with Steve Borthwick in the pack."

"The tigers want to develop young local players like me and that is huge."

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy added: "Ollie is a young local and someone we have watched from his youth.

6:01 Central Wales Jamie Roberts explains why he chose to volunteer for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus Central Wales Jamie Roberts explains why he chose to volunteer for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus

"After a great season with Nottingham, he has earned the opportunity and we are excited about where we think he can go and what he can do for the club."

"We want young men who understand what it means to be a Tigers player and what it takes to represent Leicester, what we believe he will do with the passion and pride we look forward to."

Leicester also agreed to sign center U20 Dan Kelly and Cameron Henderson from Scotland U20 second row ahead of the new season.

Chessum, Kelly and Henderson become the latest newcomers to Welford Road, joining their signature partners Cyle Brink, Shalva Mamukashvili, Nemani Nadolo and Zack Henry.