Oleksandr Usyk's eccentricity and brilliance on the show with images never seen before in a new documentary | Boxing news

Joshua hopes to fight Usyk eventually

Oleksandr Usyk makes you laugh and fears in your heart in equal measure, like an evil clown who stares at your soul.

It has become compelling and intriguing, in and out of the ring, with barely a word of spoken English. He has an aura when he enters a room that makes people shut up, breathe, and look in his direction.

The eccentric and exclusive Usyk is outlined in a new Sky Sports documentary called A glimpse of greatness, On Demand Now, featuring never-before-seen footage of the man who has exploded on the British boxing scene.

A glimpse of greatness It follows Usyk's debut on British soil when he defended the undisputed cruiserweight championship against Tony Bellew in 2018.

He came in with the reputation of being one of the best boxers in the world and left with a cult following by knocking out Bellew. Usyk will return (his new fan base justified it) to fight Derek Chisora ​​on his next move towards a shot at the world heavyweight title.

The list of honors preceding Usyk suggests that he is special: Olympic gold medalist, inaugural winner of the World Super Boxing Series, the first to own all cruiserweight belts.

The complexities made him sit back and take note: the Ukrainian won world title fights in his opponent's countries six times, in Poland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Russia, and Britain.

"How you feel?"

"I feel, I feel very,quot;, his strange and misunderstood response built a notoriety similar to Frankenstein.

He was stunned after hitting Bellew and said winning a heavyweight title was not a dream, it was "something I'm going to do." Anthony Joshua was alerted by this brilliant invader.

A glimpse of greatness takes you to his training camp in Ukraine, such an unusual setup but with a history of producing champions.

Juggling, dancing, and singing are part of the daily routine, sometimes just for fun, but sometimes as an unorthodox method of improving hand-eye coordination.

It is also a horse whisper. A stud outside the gym answers all of Usyk's calls.

The documentary follows the week of Usyk vs. Bellew fight with a behind-the-scenes vision, from the arrival of the Ukrainian to the airport dragging a bright pink suitcase.

He makes Bellew laugh several times, but his demonic gaze is very, very puzzling.

Usyk will return soon as a new threat in the heavyweight division, where every belt resides in Britain.

"They consider this to be a springboard for Anthony Joshua," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"He is not scared at all, but this is a different kind of world than he is entering now. It is not about cruising weights, where his feet are spectacular, this is a division where you need power, you need strength and You need physical strength and physical strength.If you don't have that in the heavyweight division, you could get rid of someone like Derek Chisora.

"I think what is going to affect Chisora, the movement, the footwork. It is not really the force or the power of the blow.

"You could see a culmination of shots during the fight period that could harm Chisora, because Usyk is very precise, his movement is fantastic, he also has a great selection of shots."

Usyk is the WBO's mandatory challenger to Joshua's belt, but Chisora ​​has warned: "Basically, all I'm going to do is take what you have and make it mine."

It will be another special night in the fascinating Usyk uprising. Until now, the story is hauntingly documented in A glimpse of greatness.