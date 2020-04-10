Oilfield Company switches to making acrylic protective boxes for healthcare workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– More companies are finding new and creative ways to help out during the coronavirus crisis by changing what they make.

But how do oilfield workers help doctors and nurses? Ask Chris Payson with Reach Wireline, an oil services company.

Instead of worrying about equipment for the platforms, the Aledo company is now building acrylic boxes and shipping them to healthcare workers.

"We have a close friend who … is an anesthesiologist in Wise County and we had asked her if she knew of anything we could do to help," Payson recalled. "To our surprise, she asked if we could build this box."

Transparent boxes, with two holes on the side, have a very specific purpose. "From what we understand, they put it over their heads so that if the patient coughs or sneezes or something … it's just an extra layer, a barrier of PPE (personal protective equipment)," Payson said, adding: "These Holes here are so the doctor can come up and do whatever procedures they're doing. "

So far, Reach Wireline has produced over 50 boxes and is currently building another 80.

While the company is building all the boxes for free, Payson said they receive as great a reward as healthcare workers.

"It feels good to be able to help them, but more importantly, I think they know, only in our little part of the world are we helping to make a difference here." If these boxes, if all the effort that we are making only prevents a handful of doctors from contracting this disease, so that they can help the next patient and then the next patient, then I think it has been a great success. "

In addition to making the acrylic boxes, Reach Wireline has also been delivering them to area hospitals.