Ohio State's DaVon Hamilton could offer depth after first round

EDITOR'S NOTE: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

Perhaps in the top five picks in this month's NFL draft, Ohio State will see linebacker / defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Buckeyes nose tackle DaVon Hamilton will have to wait until the second or third round to receive a phone call. However, there is no problem. He is used to being patient. Hamilton didn't start for Ohio State until his fifth year on the show and entered 2019 with just one career catch.

"I learned the art of perseverance," he said on the NFL scouting combine. “I realized that I was in good company and that I could learn a lot from those guys, which I did. It helped me get to where I am now. ”

Where Hamilton enters the draft is like a 320-pound nose tackle who had 10 1/2 tackles for lost yards (six sacks) in 14 starts last year.

The Broncos return to starting nose tackle Mike Purcell, who received a one-year contract last month. But if coach Vic Fangio prefers to keep Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris on the defensive end, a full-bodied nose tackle is required.

During Hamilton's college career, he saw Ohio State Adolphus Washington defense linemen Joey Bosa, Jalyn Holmes, Sam Hubbard, Dre’Mont Jones, and Nick Bosa being recruited.

"Obviously, that speaks to how good coach (Larry) Johnson (defensive line) is at developing children," Hamilton said.

Given the opportunity to play regularly, Hamilton had three games with at least two tackles for lost yards last year.

"It started in the off season (2019)," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters last fall. "You could see it coming. He's a veteran guy who is a big part of our defense. "

Buckeyes guard Jonah Jackson said: "He is a type of workhorse who will be uninterrupted." He is powerful. It will adapt perfectly to any team that picks it up. "

Hamilton played primarily on a 4-3 front for the Buckeyes, so moving to the Broncos' 3-4 base front will be an adjustment. But an NFL team will have a worker who won't take their photos for granted.

"He can be a great player," said Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison. "I feel like DaVon can be in the league for a long time (with) the way it works."

Hamilton Archive

Years: 2. 3

Position: Defensive tackle

College: Ohio State

Height Weight: 6-4 / 320

Statistics: He started just three games in the first three years (38 tackles, one sack). … As a fifth-year student, he started all 14 games and had a total of 28 tackles and six sacks (third team All-Big Ten). … Benched the 225-pound bar 33 times in the exploration combine.

Suitable for Broncos: Mike Purcell, Kyle Peko and Jay-Tee Tiuli are all three tackled under contract. Purcell is the starter, but Hamilton would join the competition for the reserve spot.