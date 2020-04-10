Odion Ighalo: Manchester United has not yet made an extension offer | Football news





Odion Ighalo has impressed since he joined Manchester United on loan in January

Odion Ighalo has revealed that "there is still no offer on the table,quot; for Manchester United to extend his stay at the club beyond his current loan period.

The Nigerian striker got off to an encouraging start at United following his surprise move from Deadline from Shanghai Shenhua before the Premier League suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Ighalo could remain at the club beyond the end of the current season, but the 30-year-old says an offer has yet to be formalized.

"There is still no offer on the table," said Ighalo, who scored four goals in eight games for United, TV Elegbete.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Ighalo could stay with United beyond his current loan period.

"Because the season is still underway and I still have to finish my loan contract. I don't just make decisions in my life alone. I have a beginning and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always ask God to lead me. "

Sky Sports News revealed last month that Ighalo had received a two-year contract extension from parent club Shanghai worth £ 400,000 per week.

Ighalo's current contract expires in December 2022, but Shanghai wants to keep it until at least December 2024.

"I've seen a lot of tweets about this. I've seen a lot of people go crazy (saying) 'go back to China', some say stick with Man United," he added.

28:38 United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teams up with Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves to discuss how he is dealing with the Premier League season suspension United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teams up with Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves to discuss how he is dealing with the Premier League season suspension

"Have you seen me say a word? I have nothing to say. When the season ends and I get two offers from both teams, I will sit down and think about it, pray and whatever God says. I should do it, I'll go with it.

"I don't just sit back and make decisions, and I don't get carried away by what people say. I came to Manchester United to play for a pay cut because I wanted to. So anything could happen, but I want the season to end and my loan to finish. Then I'll see everything I have.

"You don't just hurry up and do things: 'I'm going here, I'm going here'. I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what's on the ground: A, B, C , D, it's on the floor. Well, we have a choice. "