North Texas Quilt Shop Busy Making Face Masks Face Tutorial to Show You How – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– You are probably not very lucky if you are looking for a face mask to buy, but you can make it yourself. A local quilt store even posted a video showing you how to do it.

"Right now, it's not about us, it's not about me," said Deb Luttrell, the owner of Stitchin 'Heaven in Quitman. "It's about those in the community trying to keep us safe."

Luttrell and her staff have worked hard to make masks for healthcare workers, but when the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks, she wanted to do more to help. She decided to make tutorials for those who know how to sew and for those who don't.

If you are making your own mask, the CDC says it should be snug against the side of your face. You should also secure it with ties or ear hooks. Make sure it is multi-layered and machine washable and dry. Also note that the mask is not intended to protect you from germs. It's really about protecting others in case you're infected, but it doesn't have any symptoms.

Luttrell told Up News Info 11 News while happy to make the videos for the public, his focus is on the frontline workers. They have received tens of thousands of requests for masks at medical centers across the area.

"Our quilter community wants to do something," Luttrell explained. "They are talented, they have cloth and they see a place where they can satisfy a need.

Stitchin & # 39; Heaven has a trash can outside the store for anyone who wants to donate skins. They will be sent to the facilities that have requested them.

The CDC has a full page on fabric covers on its website. Click here to see it.