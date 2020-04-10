North Texas Church Gathers Virtual Choir to Perform During Easter Sunday Service – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mary Glennon is a voice in what is normally a choir. "It was kind of a heart attack when we found out we wouldn't be together at Easter," said the choir member of the United Methodist Church of Highland Park.

As church-wide parishioners embrace social distancing, they are adjusting to their new circumstances.

This week, the choir gathered in small groups, never more than eight at a time, to record music for this Easter Sunday.

However, gathering all those voices for the grand performance of "Hallelujah,quot; ending the service will require a bit of magic.

"There are 30 different choir members who recorded themselves on their phones singing the song on their phones," said Antonii Henderson, a church video editor.

He's weaving those individual cell phone video clips into a virtual choir, trying to infuse the holiday with a sense of celebration. "It's actually kind of amazing. Although technically we're not together, physically, we can still all be together spiritually."

In past years, Easter has more than tripled the size of the Sunday crowd. The Rev. Paul Rasmussen said, "Every service is more than full."

This year, you will be preaching to a congregation that cannot see, watching online. "It is discouraging," he said. "Like all other churches, we had to change gears, we had to go wholesale, all on the live stream."

What Rasmussen sees happening in the face of new challenges are sparks of creativity. "The level of innovation has been remarkable," he said.

In a moment of uncertainty and loss, Rasmussen believes that the Easter message may be especially relevant. "I really think it is an extraordinary opportunity to represent a message of hope that really needs to be heard," he said.

Glennon will listen to the service from home. For the first Easter, his work is already complete. This time she said, "It will be nice to be able to sit down and watch us perform."