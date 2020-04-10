No more trips to different residences starting tomorrow – Up News Info Detroit

April 10, 2020

Up News Info Detroit – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-42 on Thursday.

As with the previous order, Executive Order 2020-42 limits meetings and travel, and requires that all workers who are not necessary to maintain or protect life stay at home. Executive Order 2020-42 also places stricter limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic, curb the spread of the coronavirus, and save lives as previously reported.

"Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we are still on the rise. We must continue to do everything we can to curb the spread and protect our families," said Whitmer.. "

One of the key things in this order is after April 10, 2020, traveling between two residences within Michigan is prohibited. However, if you have another residence in another state, travel is still allowed. If you want to rent a cabin in the north to expect this, it is also prohibited.

The executive order is a recision from order 2020-21. The new order further limits what people can do "to ban in-person work that is not necessary to maintain or protect life."

There are still exceptions to travel restrictions. You can leave your home or residence and travel as necessary to:

Participate in outdoor physical activities. It is six feet or more away from people who are not in your home.

Carry out work defined as critical infrastructure.

If your job requires you to perform basic minimal operations. Like maintaining key inventory and equipment, caring for animals, ensuring security, processing transactions (including payroll and benefits), or facilitating the ability of others to work remotely.

If your job involves key government operations. Such as public safety, lifeguards, public transportation, garbage collection, elections, legal procedures, etc.

To obtain necessary services and supplies for you, household members, and pets. Limiting as much as possible who leaves the house. It also says everything it can, securing supplies through delivery options. Examples listed for what you can leave the house are gas, groceries, takeaways, medical supplies and prescriptions, and anything else you need to maintain the safety, sanitation, and basic operation of residences.

Go to legal process.

Caring for another family member or pet in another home.

Attention to minors, dependents, the elderly, people with disabilities and "other vulnerable people,quot;.

Visit someone in the health care center, residential care center, or group care center, as allowed.

Work or volunteer for companies and organizations that provide food, housing and other necessities of life to those who are economically disadvantaged.

Other restrictions of the 2020-42 order

From the stores allowed to remain open, the order places additional restrictions on how they can run their businesses. They must regulate the total number of people in their stores based on square feet and follow the guidelines for social distancing. Have markings to notify people where those limits are in areas where people commonly wait in line.

Encourage stores to set up text messages or other means to let customers know when they can check in, and also encourage sidewalk pickup.

This also requires that certain classes of goods cannot be sold and locked. How:

Carpet and flooring

Piece of furniture

Garden supplies

Paint

Whitmer's order further states that stores may not even advertise after April 13, 2020 non-edible products, medical supplies, or anything other than to maintain the health, safety, disinfection, and basic operation of residences.

The order creates two hours per week of purchase time for vulnerable people. Pregnant women, over 60 years old and with certain chronic conditions.

People who violate this order could receive a civil fine of $ 1,000, while repeat offenders could face additional fines and / or jail.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.