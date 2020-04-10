No ice, big problem: nothing imitates skating for NHL players

Taking the ice away from NHL players has caused some to resort to desperate measures.

New York Islanders captain Anders Lee bought a Peloton. Anaheim defender Josh Manson wants a pair of skates. The league's top scorer, Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton, clings to his dog.

Whatever works.

"You're going back to the 'Rocky' mentality where you're doing push-ups and squats and hitting the cow," said Columbus forward Nick Foligno.

NHL players run, bike, and try to stay in shape should the season resume after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. While many athletes can replicate the workouts and movement of their sports, NBA players are missing out on the gym, hockey players have no way to really replace skating while the rinks are closed.

"I don't think too many people have access to tracks or something like that, and that's a huge hurdle for a player," said Washington defender John Carlson. "No matter how hard you train, the material on ice is different and we will have to pick it up pretty quickly when things change here."

While there is much uncertainty about whether the NHL will return to play this season, the players proceed as if they did. In addition to a few exceptions, most haven't skated since before the game stopped on March 12, and the self-quarantine guidelines will keep them off the ice for at least another week and probably longer.

This is not normal for athletes accustomed to spending the spring preparing for the intensity and brutal routine of the NHL playoffs.

"I can do my workouts and try to stay as close to a routine as possible," said New Jersey defender P.K. Subban said. "It is difficult because you are anticipating the return of the season, but at the same time it is a long time." And when you're not skating, there's nothing you can do that mimics skating. "

Little things have to fill the void for now. Team coaches are sending personalized plans to players with home gym setups. Running has replaced practice. Riding a bicycle might be the only way to simulate the high intensity of a shift, more or less.

"All of that helps and is great, but there is absolutely nothing you can do to prepare for the ins and outs of a turn and the physicality of a turn," said Boston defender Torey Krug. "Not only are you trying to imitate the skating movement, but there is no way you can train to go to the corner with a guy who is 6 feet 2 inches, 210 pounds and tries to fight him and take out the puck and skate Far from him."

Draisaitl's teammate in Edmonton, Connor McDavid, stays strong by lifting his dog, Lenny, and Lee takes his dogs for a run to keep their heart rate high. Scott Laughton of Philadelphia does yoga with his girlfriend on occasion, which is a way to keep his mind and body sharp.

Manson said he doesn't want to risk going to a store to buy skates. Anaheim teammate Hampus Lindholm has turned his blades around during quarantine, but he and others in the league are quick to point out that it doesn't require the same balance or training the same muscles as ice skating.

"You don't get lactic acid buildup and you have to deal with groin and hip movement when you're digging in the ice and trying to stop and start, and that's a big part of it," Krug said.

Zach Parise of Minnesota tries to stay smart by playing 1-on-1 in the basement with his 6-year-old son Jax. He also bought a bicycle because he is not a great racer.

Resigned to life off the ice for some time, players, especially those with young families, generally do workouts early in the day like a morning skate. There are no games to prepare for at night, but they know there will be at some point.

"You just try to do what you can, make it fun," said Foligno. "It is our job. We are professionals and athletes for a reason, so it is something we must make sure we keep doing and be prepared if asked to do so."

AP hockey writer John Wawrow and AP sports writer Dan Gelston contributed.