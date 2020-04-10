NFL Pro Bowl Returns Actor Become "MASH" – Deadline

Timmy Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl, a Philadelphia Eagles running back in the 1960s and later a Hollywood actor, died at age 82 of complications from dementia, the team announced. He was living in Southern California with his son at the time of his death.

"He was such a kind and warm person," his son, Sean Brown, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He was a really good man … there was no facade, no falsehood. He had a very tough childhood, so he made sure I had a very happy, very good one. "

Timmy Brown spent time in an orphanage and in foster care before attending Ball State University in Indiana. The Green Bay Packers recruited him in round 27 of 1959, but cut him off after one game. The Eagles picked him up and he also took revenge on the Packers by being part of the 1960 NFL championship team for Philadelphia that defeated the Packers in the title game.

Related story Kellye Nakahara Wallett dies: He played & # 39; M * A * S * H ​​& # 39; Nurse Lieutenant Yamato throughout the series & # 39; Run

Timothy "Timmy" Brown in 1967

Bill Ingraham / AP / Shutterstock



Brown was a solid combination, equally adept at catching passes or running off the field. He led the NFL in multipurpose yards in 1962 and & # 39; 63. Then, in 1966, he became the first player in NFL history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game.

His last season was 1968. He was traded to the Baltimore Colts, but was little used and retired after the teams' historic loss to the New York Jets in the Super Bowl, marking the first AFL victory in that series.

“Timmy Brown was a great eagle of all time and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his time. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success as an athlete and as an artist, "Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement." Professional Timler three-time member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy. He stood out as a runner and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said that they will remember him for his outgoing and inspiring personality and the connections he built with his teammates and community. Our thoughts are with loved ones during this time. "

In 2003, when the Eagles moved into their new home at Lincoln Financial Field, Sylvester Stallone made an appearance, wearing a No. 22 jersey in honor of Brown, his childhood hero.

After soccer, Brown headed to Hollywood. He is best remembered there for his roles in the Robert Altman films. MIXTURE and Nashvilleand made a brief appearance on the television series M * A * S * H. He was one of only four actors to appear in both the original MIXTURE movie and the following television series. Sometimes it appeared like "Timothy Brown", although its previous soccer name was the one that more stayed.

Brown had a long television career in non-recurring roles, appearing on shows such as The Wild Wild West, Adam-12, Mission: Impossible, T.J. Bitch and Benson, among others. He also carved a niche for himself as an action hero in the 1970s "Blaxploitation" movies, which his son noted he really enjoyed.

Later, she became a Los Angeles probation officer, working at Camp Kilpatrick, a California juvenile detention center that her son said inspired the 2006 movie. Gridiron Gang.

Survivors include Brown's son Sean, two grandchildren, and a sister, Della Mitchell. Funeral services are postponed due to the pandemic. Sean Brown said the family hopes to celebrate a memorial service on May 24, Brown's 83rd birthday.