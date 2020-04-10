NFL Competition Committee votes on OT change, modifying side kicks

The annual meeting of the NFL Competition Committee produced several proposals for rule changes, including overtime modifications, an attempt to eliminate side kicks and additional protections for those returning from kick and kickoff.

The meeting presented proposals from the nine-member committee and individual teams. The proposed changes must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners for them to take effect.

Four proposals came in from the Philadelphia Eagles, including one that would replace some on-court kicks with an option for a team that is trying to make a fourth and 15 plays since its 25. The Eagles also proposed to restore the overtime period to 15 minutes. while reducing the impact of coin tossing in overtime.

The most significant rule change recommended by the committee itself was to extend the protections of defenseless players to kickers and kickers who have just caught the ball and have not had an opportunity to avoid or prepare for contact by an opposing player.

Other proposals included adding an eighth game official as "booth umpire,quot;, modifying the ban on blindside blocking and adjusting clock management related to late game penalties.

NFL owners will not vote for the renewal of the video reviews for pass interference calls, indicating that the reviews will be abandoned for the 2020 season after mixed initial results.

The NFL Competition Committee is chaired by Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay. The other members are:

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and CEO Stephen Jones

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy

New York Giants President and CEO John Mara

Ozzie Newsome, general manager of the Baltimore Ravens

John Elway, Denver Broncos general manager

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera