NFL announces 58-man roster for remote draft | NFL news

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be one of the best picks in the 2020 NFL draft

The NFL has named 58 players to participate in next month's draft, which will be held remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league announced Monday that it will continue its draft from April 23 to 25 in a "completely virtual,quot; way, by phone and internet, with Sky Sports covering widely the three days.

This replaces the planned annual physical meeting to assign new players across the league, a coveted event this year to be held in Las Vegas before Covid-19 locks forced a plan change.

While all the details of how the draft will proceed have not yet been announced, it is understood that it will be based in a studio, with the 32 NFL teams participating remotely from their home cities.

Ohio State's Chase Young is also a code name to consider in the draft

Prospects are spearheaded by the most popular college football product at Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrow, last season's Heisman Trophy winner for best in competition, and Ohio State Chase running back. Young.

The Cincinatti Bengals will have the top pick in the draft, ahead of the Washington Redskins, the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins.

LSU will have the strongest representation in the draft with eight players, ahead of seven at the University of Alabama.

The draft will also function as a telethon to raise money to combat the coronavirus crisis, the NFL said.

