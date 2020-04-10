Newsom Says Angry Anglers State Just Delays Sport Fishing Season, Doesn't Cancel – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Calling himself a passionate fisherman, Governor Gavin Newsom has attempted to allay the growing fears and anxieties among state fishermen that the sport fishing season in California was simply being delayed by the current outbreak of coronavirus and was not being canceled.

His comments came Thursday in his state update on coronavirus, the same day that a teleconference with California regulators to discuss a possible limited ban on freshwater sport fishing was abruptly canceled after it descended into chaos, and some of the who called brand officials fascists and yelled "make fishing great again."

"I just want to point out to those who are anxious about another issue about the delay in the fishing season in the state of California," said the governor. "I may have lost half of you (watching right now at a press conference) but if I was watching I would start paying attention right now. I am passionate about fishing and I am inundated with calls from people who are concerned that we have canceled the season fishing. That is not the case. "

"We are not canceling the fishing season. We just want to delay, not deny, that season. "

Newsom continued to explain his reasoning.

"I hope this makes some sense, at least from our perspective," Newsom said. "We had to call two small counties that have one of the best fisheries in the world, literally worldwide, not just in the United States. Mono and Inyo Counties. Fishing season is coming up and they are worried about being overwhelmed by people with cabin fever who want to get out and get on those currents. ”

"There are derbies out there. People who wait for the beginning of the season every year. They (the counties) were concerned about the number of people. That's quite rational, and the healthcare system up there doesn't have the resources that many other systems have if people got injured for some reason and came into contact with people with this virus. We began communicating with other counties that expressed similar concerns, and realized that we need a protocol with our Health and Fish and Game directors and then work county by county to address that anxiety. That is what we intend to do. "

"We had a little problem, a technical problem, because many people called the Fish and Game Commission that the system was overwhelmed and we delayed an official discussion on this. Let me clarify this point to all the people who love the outdoors and love trout fishing or fishing more broadly: we listen to you, we are very concerned about addressing your anxiety and we only know that we are not ending the season, we are only delaying it . "

The Fish and Game Commission meeting was intended to decide whether to grant emergency powers to Charlton Bonham, the governor's designee who oversees the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Sacramento Bee reported.

If powers are granted, Bonham could limit fishing in some California rivers, streams and lakes at the request of local officials concerned that recreational fishing enthusiasts may spread the virus.

However, the intent of the state's proposed order was much more limited.

State officials and participants urged everyone on the line to silence themselves amid the background noise and beeps when dozens called. One of those who did not silence yelled, "I have the right to speak!"

"If you cancel, we are coming back," said another.

The commission stopped the meeting because members of the five-member board were unable to receive the call to form a quorum, most members needed to have votes.

State officials said they were trying to determine how to reschedule the meeting next week with a system that would allow them to effectively moderate public comments.

"We also want to make clear that the proposed decision today was not to ban fishing at the state or local level," Bonham and Commission President Eric Sklar said in a statement after the meeting. "We are not contemplating the closure across the state."

Bonham told Bee earlier this week that only rural Inyo and Mono counties have urged fisheries regulators to postpone their next spring trout seasons to prevent thousands of fishermen from reaching and spreading the virus to the residents.

The conservative media site, the "California Globe," published a story that omitted sections of the Sacramento Bee reports and Bonham's comments that it was not advocating for a statewide recreational fishing shutdown.

"The California Department of Fish and Wildlife Commissioner wants to close the sport fishing season because of COVID-19," said the Globe headline.

The Globe story was shared on Facebook by State Assemblyman James Gallager (R-Yuba City) and US Representative Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale).

About 1 million licensed fishermen regularly fish California's waterways year-round, making it one of the most active fishing states in the US. USA

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.