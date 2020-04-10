Newport Beach Closing Wedge Early Following Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Starting Friday, Newport Beach will close the Wedge during the day in an effort to keep surfers and their fans at bay to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Newport Beach firefighters made the recommendation after seeing large crowds of surfers and spectators on the Wedge last week in a storm surge, in violation of Governor Gavin Newsom's order to stay at home.

The Wedge will close between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and city officials have established temporary fences from West Harbor Jetty to M Street.

RELATED: OC will not require face masks for essential workers; Zero new deaths reported

The popular surfing destination is generally closed during those hours from May 1 to October 31, but the closure has increased amid the global pandemic.

City authorities said traffic on the beach has decreased significantly, up to 95% or more, since the Newsom order went into effect and the city closed parking lots on the beach.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)