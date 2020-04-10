Newport Beach Closing Wedge Early Following Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

Newport Beach firefighters made the recommendation after seeing large crowds of surfers and spectators on the Wedge last week in a storm surge, in violation of Governor Gavin Newsom's order to stay at home.
The Wedge will close between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and city officials have established temporary fences from West Harbor Jetty to M Street.
RELATED: OC will not require face masks for essential workers; Zero new deaths reported
The popular surfing destination is generally closed during those hours from May 1 to October 31, but the closure has increased amid the global pandemic.
City authorities said traffic on the beach has decreased significantly, up to 95% or more, since the Newsom order went into effect and the city closed parking lots on the beach.
(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)