New Research Examines Wastewater for Community Spread of COVID-19

A series of crucial setbacks in the Covid-19 tests has made it difficult to keep up with the rapid spread of the virus, and has inspired some researchers to look for wastewater to help fill the gap in measuring the prevalence of SARS-CoV- two. a given community

In an article published Tuesday on the medRxiv preprint server, the researchers collected samples in late March from a wastewater treatment plant that serves a large metropolitan area in Massachusetts and found that the amount of SARS-CoV particles- 2 in the wastewater samples indicated a much larger number. of people likely infected with Covid-19 than reported cases in that area.

Researchers at biotech startup Biobot Analytics, working with a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, and Brigham and Women Hospital, estimate that there were at least 2,300 people infected with Covid-19 in the area around the facility. treatment. But at the time of the analysis, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, there were 446 officially reported cases in that area.

"It was interesting that our estimate was definitely higher than the number of confirmed cases in the area," said Mariana Matus, CEO and co-founder of Biobot, adding that public health officials had already considered the possibility that the actual count of cases were much higher than had been confirmed.

The company shared the findings with local health authorities, including the Boston Public Health Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Her response was "extremely positive," Matus said. "They might believe that (our) numbers could be correct and not be outside the scope of possibility."

In another preprint, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and was published last week on medRxiv, researchers in the Netherlands similarly described detecting the new coronavirus in wastewater samples, sometimes even before the Public health officials will report the first diagnosed case of Covid-19 in a given community.

"The wastewater carries all (our) chemistry," said Rolf Halden, an environmental health engineer at Arizona State University, who was not involved in any of the studies. "We now have evidence from two different geographic locations that the virus is detectable, and that's a good thing."

The idea to start testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 came after recent research revealed that virus particles could be removed through feces and other bodily fluids. The tests begin with the collection of wastewater samples from local treatment plants and its execution through a process that creates millions of copies of viral RNA to study the pathogen in detail. Then another process searches for specific markers on SARS-CoV-2, to distinguish this particular virus from all other possible microbes in wastewater samples.

The wastewater samples from a Massachusetts treatment plant are waiting to be processed in Biobot's laboratory. —Courtesy KATELYN FOPPE

Wastewater has been used in other ways as a public health surveillance tool. Biobot, which emerged from MIT, has also been involved in efforts to detect opioids in wastewater, as a way to help communities track drug use patterns and develop threats to public health. European countries have long been involved in monitoring the spread of antibiotic resistance through wastewater. And the wastewater has been used to search for other known and emerging viruses, including polio.

The new research comes at an unprecedented moment in public health: The difficulty and cost of obtaining individual tests for millions of people combined with rapid transmission of the virus means that public health officials are looking for other ways to understand the magnitude. of the spread. To a large extent, clinical tests are for those with more severe symptoms, meaning that those who are asymptomatic or have milder symptoms, but can still be contagious, are often overlooked.

In these cases, wastewater sampling could provide a community-level picture of how the disease has spread. A high concentration of virus particles in a given treatment facility would indicate that Covid-19 remains a problem in the surrounding area. This could inform public health officials about the distancing measures to implement and the type of precautions that health workers should take.

Gertjan Medema, who led the research in the Netherlands, had been part of a team of experts from the World Health Organization during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, during which patients experienced gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea. As the current pandemic developed, Medema watched for similar symptoms among Covid-19 patients.

"I was investigating information coming out of China to see if there was any fecal detachment, which turned out to be the case, and if people had diarrhea, which also turned out to be the case," said Medema, the chief microbiologist at the Water Research Institute. KWR at Nieuwegein in the Netherlands. And since Covid-19 appeared to be heading to the Netherlands, he and his team began checking for the virus in the wastewater.

"We saw that the technology works, that the virus is found and that it is quite sensitive (to find the correct virus)," Medema said. And in the case of at least one Dutch city, Amersfoort, Medema and their team detected virus particles in the wastewater even before the city reported any official Covid-19 cases.

Experts say the SARS-CoV-2 sewage detection could act not only as a supplement to medical testing but as an early warning system. If, for example, the transmission of the virus were to decrease in the coming months, continuous monitoring based on wastewater could alert public health officials if the virus is circulating in a community again.

"What has become clear is that we are always behind," Halden said. "The virus is a couple of weeks ahead and with individual tests we will never get there."

Still, questions remain about using wastewater-based testing for Covid-19.

"We lack critical information about how long people excrete viruses (after becoming infected), how much virus is excreted, and over what time periods," Halden said. "Each infection also takes a different course, and it is difficult to know exactly how many particles a given person spews."

These uncertainties are the reason why Biobot reported a variety of possible cases: it estimated that between 2,300 people and 115,000 were infected in the area served by the treatment plant where the test was performed. "All of this improves with more data, more sampling (of more people) and different populations (of different sewage plants)," Matus said, adding that the company is already working to collect more data.

Biobot recently launched a campaign to provide its wastewater sampling services for free to communities across the country. Matus said the campaign has now enrolled 100 treatment plants in 25 states, with the goal of partnering with 10,000 of those plants by the end of next month. Others, including Halden in the state of Arizona, are also involved in coronavirus monitoring efforts. Halden leads the ASU Human Health Observatory, which has more than 250 monitoring locations in the US. USA And 350 locations worldwide to analyze wastewater.

"We are not doing this just because we want to publish articles," Matus said, adding that the company is working to get the preprint accepted in a peer-reviewed journal. "We are doing this work because we believe the data can be useful in guiding the response to the outbreak."