New couple alert! Shaquille O & # 39; Neal seen grabbing the boobs of a mysterious woman in a new photo

WENN / Judy Eddy

In the photo that has appeared online since then, the Hall of Fame member and the unknown woman, who is wearing a white blouse and black pants, are happily posing in front of a mirror.

Up News Info –

It seems that Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He is no longer a single man. The Hall of Fame member has sparked rumors that he has gotten a new girlfriend after a photo of him shaping hands with an unidentified woman appeared in what appeared to be a bathroom.

In the photo, the lady happily posed in front of a mirror as Shaq stood behind her with his hands clutching her breasts. The rumored lovebirds sported casual looks for the photo, as the former NBA player opted for a gray tank top. Meanwhile, the curly-haired woman combined her white blouse with black pants and various accessories.

<br />

Shaq has yet to comment on their current relationship status.

Shaq was married to Shaunie for almost five years. The couple married in a secret ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2002 before filing for divorce in 2007. The two briefly reconciled, but Shaunie later decided to end their marriage permanently in 2009 by filing for divorce. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Despite the ex having a rather messy divorce, they eventually returned on good terms and co-raised their four children amicably. Last year, Shaq and Shaunie sparked reconciliation rumors when they were caught on camera as they huddle together during a family night out. However the "Basketball WivesStar rushed to shut down the rumors before it spread further.

In an Instagram post, she insisted that she and the former Los Angeles Lakers player would always be friends and nothing more. "I said it once, I will say it again … Shaquille and I are amazing friends who discovered how to be co-parents. We love our babies as a strong unit and we are best friends! Thank you @garywdtea @EvaMarcille & @RickeySmiley for love, but let's keep it that way! "she said at the moment.