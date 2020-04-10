Netflix Unveils Reality Dating Format Trailer – Deadline

Netflix has slipped aggressively into the reality dating space and the streamer has unveiled the first look at its latest fashion format.

Too hot to drive, Launching on the streaming service on April 17, it's essentially Love Island with a hint of celibacy. Ten young singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they believe will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, but there is a twist. These committed phobics who love a casual connection will have to give up all scarves for the entire retreat if they want to win the $ 100,000 grand prize.

Without kisses, without caresses and without self-gratification of any kind. With each slip, the prize money decreases. In this luxurious "boneless zone," can serial singletons form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?

The show is produced by Fremantle's UK-based production company Talkback Thames.

It comes after the streamer delivered a two-season revamp to his other reality dating series. Love is blind.