Netflix to Release Jerry Seinfeld's Latest Special "23 Hours to Kill" – Deadline

Jerry Seinfeld brings more laughs to Netflix with his latest stand-up special 23 hours to kill.

The streamer will launch the one-hour special on May 5. It was filmed at the Beacon Theater in New York and was part of Seinfeld residence of the co-creator and star there, whose latest shows were cut by the Coronavirus last month.

The title is a reference to a line often repeated by film of the BEE Creator and star that comedians spend an hour a day on stage and the rest of the day waiting for that moment.

It's the second comedian comedy special for Netflix after Jerry before Seinfeld, which saw him combine a stand-up set at the Comic Strip Live in New York with a retrospective and showed his influences such as Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. Before that, his last special release was in 1999 I tell you for the last time on HBO.

The special comes after Seinfeld struck a major deal with the digital platform in 2017. The deal included two standing specials, as well as episodes of Comedians in cars drinking coffee, whose eleventh season launched last summer.

The special was produced by Embassy Row, backed by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Seinfeld's own production company, Columbus 81 Productions.

It comes after Simon & Schuster announced earlier this year that Seinfeld's first book in 25 years would be released in October.