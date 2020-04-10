NeNe Leakes is posting their fans' dance challenges

NeNe Leakes started posting the dance challenges of her fans and followers on her social media account, and people couldn't be happier. Check out NeNe's post on her social media account below.

'Are you ready? HUNNI falls on April 12. I am posting all these dance challenges! Everyone imagines the one that works best! Just so you know, the second verse is my favorite where it says "you don't have to hate, it's enough space,quot; But anyway LET'S GO! I kill him? #issabop, "NeNe captioned her post.

Many of his followers jumped to the comments to show their enthusiasm and tagged their friends to participate in this dance challenge.

Someone said this about the video Nene posted: ‘That was good. I can't wait to see how creative they get with it. I would love to see Porsha and Marlo do the challenge together. 💃 ’

Another follower wrote: ‘I know a hit when I hear it and I'm here to tell you that this jam is going everywhere. 😉 ’

A commenter posted the following message: "It seems like the Jackson State majorettes routine at first … THEY ARE THE BEST,quot;

Another fan said: ‘I know you can put together a dance very quickly. "I would love to see you dance with this …"

Recently. NeNe made the headlines again when she was involved in a new RHOA drama.

Kandi Burruss was upset by NeNe for a video she made, and Riley Burruss's mother was sure that NeNe was talking about her.

Kandi shared an IG post, which was not active for a long time, and explained what happened.

The Shade Room was able to capture the post, and you can also check it out to see what this is all about. Be sure to also check out NeNe's answer.

Apart from this, NeNe seems to be living his best life.



