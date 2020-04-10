Neil Lennon: Celtic boss, backroom staff and executives take pay cut | Football news

Celts Chief Executive Peter Lawwell: "Celts are in a solid financial position, but we are not immune to this unique set of circumstances,quot;





Celtic manager Neil Lennon agreed to a & # 39; significant & # 39; pay cut for at least the next three months

Neil Lennon, his backroom staff and Celtic's top executives are taking "a significant cut in wages,quot; to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lennon has volunteered alongside club executive director Peter Lawwell, non-executive directors, the executive team, and backroom staff, including academy and soccer operations executives.

The measures, which are in force until the end of June at least, include "deferrals of a significant proportion of your earnings."

In a statement on Friday, Lennon said: "This club is about teamwork and solidarity, inside and outside the park. We are aware of the economic realities and we are very willing to play our role in recognizing them. We are going to overcome this in unity and then we await the challenges ahead.

"We also know that many within society, including our own support, face anguish and, in some cases, tragedy. Everyone at Celtic Football Club, including the players and my own team, express our appreciation for the work done by the NHS staff, caregivers, and all who provide vital public services at this time. "

Lawwell added: "I would like to pay tribute to Neil and the players for their desire to play their part and the results achieved. I am also grateful to my own executive team for the commitment they have dedicated to this result in very difficult work circumstances. And also your own willingness to participate in the measures taken.

"I am extremely grateful for the willingness of all involved to acknowledge the practical difficulties this terrible crisis has created. The Celts are in a strong financial position but we are not immune to this unique set of circumstances."

"Our club is built on great collective spirit and we are well aware of our responsibilities to colleagues, supporters and society in general. The fact that we can announce this package of measures in a spirit of harmony is testament to the unity that exists within the club and will take us to the future.

"We will negotiate and overcome these unprecedented times of challenge with continued teamwork and mutual support and I would like to thank our fans for the continued support they provide to the Club. Our union is our strength."

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank all of those people, in many areas of life, who are doing everything they can to keep us safe and well. Everyone at Celtic applauds this monumental effort."

Several Scottish clubs have introduced cost-cutting measures in recent weeks, after the game closed.

Football in Scotland has been suspended since March 13, and SPFL spoke to all 42 clubs in the Scottish league on Friday about a series of problems following the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.