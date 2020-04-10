NBA Players to Receive Full Payment on April 15 | NBA News

NBA players will receive their checks when the next payday arrives for most of them on April 15 even though no games have been played for more than a month at the time.

The league gave the teams the directive Thursday in a memo that was obtained by the Associated Press.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have been in talks for weeks about the status of wages during the game's close. The last NBA games were played on March 11, the day Utah central Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for coronavirus.

The pandemic will delay at least 259 regular-season games until April 15, which would have been the end of the regular season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week that no decisions will be made about the rest of the season, even if the game can be resumed, before May.

None of the games have been canceled yet. The playoffs were due to start on April 18, and revenue losses should the season be shortened or not end easily could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media at All-Star Weekend



Being paid in full now doesn't mean things will stay that way for players, either. What the collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players describes as a "Force Majeure Event," the legal term for unforeseeable circumstances, such as an epidemic or pandemic, could still come into play. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, players could lose 1.08 percent of their annual salary for each game that is canceled.

Most NBA players are paid on the 1st and 15th of each month. The next scheduled payment comes May 1, and it's unclear whether those controls will be affected by the possibility of shortening the season or whether it won't resume at all.

